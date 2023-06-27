Vikings’ 2023 ticket prices are average on resale market

If you have an interest in going to see a Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium, you’ll need to look at the resale market.

Touchdown Wire explored how much the average ticket costs on the resale market for each NFL team going from lowest to highest. According to the data from Ticket Smarter, the Vikings were average at 17th in the NFL.

The average ticket price for the 2023 season to attend a Vikings game is $329. That number is up from $159, which is a $170 difference.

Most teams have seen their ticket prices rise with only four – Cardinals, Bengals, Rams and 49ers – have had their prices dip.

This shouldn’t be a surprise with ticket to Vikings games. They have sold out every game since U.S. Bank Stadium opened up and tickets have been very difficult to come by with direct sales. Resale tickets are the easiest to secure tickets for a Vikings game and it will cost you a significant amount of money.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire