Vikings 2023 schedule: Predicting Minnesota’s prime-time games

The Minnesota Vikings are slated to have eight home games and nine road games against some high-profile opponents. They play the AFC West and the NFC South with some juicy opportunities for prime-time games.

Which games are the most likely to be slotted in prime-time? We ranked the most likely games.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Packers aren’t looking to be as highly-regarded or talented as they were in previous years with Aaron Rodgers, but this is still a traditional rivalry that gets a prime-time slate nearly every season. Don’t be surprised if they get one this year

2. Chicago Bears

Yes, the Bears aren’t very good, but the Vikings have played them on Monday Night Football five times and twice on Sunday Night Football since 2010. It helps that Chicago is a top-five media market in the country and one of the oldest franchises in the league.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes.

4. Detroit Lions

The Lions are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC North across the majority of sportsbooks and they have been the darling across the media. Getting them on prime-time is likely a priority this season.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

The Vikings will host the Chargers, which will bring back Eric Kendricks for his first game at U.S. Bank Stadium as an opponent of the Vikings. Pair that with the talent that Justin Herbert has and you have a juicy matchup.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

You don’t often see non-divisional games on prime-time in back-to-back seasons, but after the Vikings won 13 games and the Eagles losing the Super Bowl by three points, this is a great matchup to feature.

7. Carolina Panthers

This is more likely to be a Thursday night game because the Panthers aren’t a very good football team, but Adam Thielen facing his former and favorite childhood team along with the first overall pick Bryce Young is enough to get them featured.

8. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL, but they currently don’t have the cache to be one of the more featured teams in prime-time due to their quarterback uncertainty.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are likely to be featured in many prime-time games, but they have a lot of juicier matchups on their schedule than the Vikings

10. Denver Broncos

The Broncos just hired Sean Payton to be their new head coach and the entire nation is going to want to see what he does with Russell Wilson and this offense. Things didn’t go well for them last year under Nathaniel Hackett, but the offensive genius of Payton could take the Broncos to new heights.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

Despite their inconsistencies over the last few years, the Raiders are still a national brand that find their way onto prime-time at least once or twice. A Thursday night game or potential Monday night double header could be in the works.

12. New Orleans Saints

Last season, the Vikings played the Saints in England with the year before on Christmas Day. The previous three meetings were either in the playoffs or on Sunday Night Football. Being a standard noon game might feel like a disappointment considering their recent history, but it wouldn’t be a surprise.

13. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons got one of the more exciting players in the fold with the selection of Bijan Robinson, but they just don’t have the cache to get a primetime game against the Vikings.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After the loss of Tom Brady and multiple players loss due to salary cap constraints, the Buccaneers might be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

