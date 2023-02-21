Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

CJ Stroud

Ohio State

Height-6030

Weight-215 lbs

Sixth-year senior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 69.3%, 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 80 carries, 136 yards, 1.7 yards per carry, 1 touchdown

Games watched: Notre Dame 2022, Wisconsin 2022, Michigan 2022, Georgia 2022

Strengths

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The first you notice when you watch Stroud is how composed he is in the pocket. He doesn’t get rattled by pressure easily at all and takes advantage of opportunities given to him by the defense.

When it comes to throwing the football, Stroud does the one thing you need: thrive within structure. He does a great job maximizing his talent and the little space/windows that are afforded to him.

Being able to drive the football down the field is what is really exciting about Stroud. He throws this nine route perfectly to Marvin Harrison Jr. and does so from the far hashmark. It’s really impressive and he does so with consistency.

Weaknesses

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question with Stroud is how much of the Georgia game was an aberration or will it become a trend? It appears to me that Ohio State didn’t want their quarterbacks to run or evade the pocket until it was absolutely necessary. I think in the NFL he will be just fine in creating outside of structure.

He also isn’t perfect in throwing on the run. Stroud tends to leave it short when he does so. He needs to drive the ball more in those situations.

Stroud also could see the field better. He doesn’t always see the dropping defender in zone when they are on the line of scrimmage.

He also throws too often off of his back foot. That comes from drifting away from pressure and using his arm arrogance to make plays.

Overview

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Arm Strength 9.1/10 Accuracy 9.1/10 Mechanics 8.9/10 Ball Placement 9.1/10 Throwing Motion 9.0/10 Progressions 8.7/10 Decision Making 9.1/10 Functional Mobility 8.5/10 Durability 8.3/10 Poise 8.7/10 Grade 88.5/100 First Round

It’s easy to love Stroud’s game, as he knows how to operate within structure at a very high level. He is exactly the kind of quarterback that will thrive in nearly any passing scheme.

Other notables

