Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Alabama S Brian Branch

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Brian Branch

Alabama

Height-6000

Weight-190 lbs

Third-year Junior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 172 tackles, 111 solo, 19.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, 23 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery

Games watched: Texas A&M 2022, Texas 2022, Kansas State 2022

Strengths

It was easy to see why Nick Saban trusted Branch so much. He is a very smart and talented player that plays with an incredible level of patience. Always has his eyes looking forward and knows what is going on.

Branch can play a lot of different roles on defense. He can play in the slot, in the box, is a great blitzer and can even play center field. One thing that helps him maximize his roles is his read and recognition skills. He sees what is happening fast and has the athleticism to react quickly.

In the open field, Branch has the speed to keep up with players in space. He also displays great tackling ability. He squares up ball carriers in the open field and is strong when tackling people.

When in coverage, Branch has good ball skills. He attacks the ball in the air and puts himself in good position to make plays.

Weaknesses

While he can play everywhere, Branch has some struggles in man coverage. He doesn’t have the hip fluidity to change directions quickly and can get beat with speed. Doesn’t react well burners coming right at him. He also gets really grabby in coverage, something that won’t fly in the NFL.

His physicality is overall solid, but he can get caught up in traffic and knocked off of his spot in traffic.

Overview

Man 8.1/10 Zone 8.5/10 Range 13.4/15 Tackling 13.7/15 Speed 8.3/10 Quickness 8.5/10 Athleticism 8.5/10 Instincts 9.1/10 Physicality 8.8/10 Grade 86.9/100 First Round

This is exactly the kind of player that Brian Flores will want. He can do a little bit of everything and that type of versatility is exactly what Flores wants on his defense.

Does taking a safety in round one for the second-consecutive year make sense? That is a question that could be debated, but Flores will be rolling out three safety packages this upcoming season. He would be a great asset to those packages.

Other notables

