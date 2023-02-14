Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

DeMarvion Overshown

Texas

Height-5102

Weight-231 lbs

Fourth-year senior

Transferred from Miami OH

2-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 306 tackles, 141 solo, 41.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, 1 interception, 9 passes defended, 3 fumble recoveries

Games watched: Arkansas 2022, SMU 2022, USF 2022, Senior Bowl

Strengths

The first thing you notice about Pace Jr. is how quickly he gets off the ball. He has an explosive first step that helps him shoot gaps and get around blockers to attack the football.

When Pace Jr. attacks the football, he is a thumper, throwing his weight around with ease. In space, he’s a solid tackler. Can square up a ball carrier but also tackles well in space or trailing.

Production for a player under 5110 is incredible. 20 sacks and 41.5 tackles for loss across only 39 games is impeccable.

Weaknesses

For someone as physical as Pace Jr. is, he seems to avoid any and all contact outside of the ball carrier. He actively tries to avoid blocks by using his quickness to get around the corner. It does work for him, but it can take him out of his gap.

When he does engage with blocker, he struggles to deconstruct said blocks. Once they get his hands on him, the rep is over.

In coverage, Pace Jr. struggles mightily to move laterally with quickness and can get beaten easily at the stem of routes.

His size is also a major hindrance. He is of stout build, but his overall size will prevent him from being an every down linebacker.

Overview

Tackling 8.1/10 Recognition 7.6/10 Coverage 7.1/10 Sideline to Sideline 7.3/10 Athleticism 7.3/10 Burst/Quickness 8.4/10 Speed 8.0/10 Gap Shooting 8.2/10 Block Shedding 5.2/10 Instincts 7.4/10 Grade 74.6/100 Fourth Round

His production profile and athleticism are good enough to be a two-down backer in a 4-3 scheme along with an elite special teams maven, but his size and lack of lateral quickness will prevent him from reaching any sort of major success.

Other notables

