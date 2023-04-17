Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Stanford QB Tanner McKee

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Tanner McKee

Stanford

Spent 2 years on a Mormon mission

Height-6062

Weight-231 lbs

Sixth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 63.2%, 5,336 yards, 28 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, -135 carries, -186 yards, 6 touchdowns

Games watched: USC 2022, Oregon 2022, Notre Dame 2022, Oregon State 2022, BYU 2022

Strengths

McKee is similar to his predecessor Davis Mills. They share both a similar frame and play style. McKee is a pure pocket passer. He stands in the pocket and makes reads down the field.

Anticipation and accuracy is the way that McKee wins down the field. He leads receivers into holes in zone well.

His mechanics are relatively sound. He knows how to sync his upper and lower halves. When he is in a groove, McKee can drive the ball down the field and hit receivers on all three levels.

Weaknesses

The offense and talent around McKee make him a difficult evaluation. Nobody did him any favors.

McKee’s feet are inconsistent. You can see him rush his mechanics and his feet get a little bit jumpy. That leads to inaccurate passes and poor placement.

As mentioned above, placement is an issue. He is all over the place with the football when he’s in sync with his mechanics along with rushing them.

He tries to work outside of structure, but McKee isn’t great at doing so, mainly because of his athleticism.

Didn’t see a lot of full field reads. Would likely need time to develop in that area.

Overview

Arm Strength 8.0/10 Accuracy 7.6/10 Mechanics 7.5/10 Ball Placement 7.0/10 Throwing Motion 7.9/10 Progressions 7.0/10 Decision Making 7.6/10 Functional Mobility 6.8/10 Durability 7.5/10 Poise 7.4/10 Grade 74.3/100 Fourth Round

Some will mention McKee as a guy who could be a developmental player. He doesn’t have a lot of experience and at 23 years old, that’s a tough sell for me. Pair that with his lack of athleticism and I’m even more so.

Other notables

