Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Charbonnet

UCLA

Transferred from Michigan

Height-6003

Weight-222 lbs

Fourth-year senior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 566 carries, 3,346 yards, 5.9 YPC, 39 touchdowns, 75 receptions, 589 yards, 7.9 YPC

Games watched: LSU 2021, Colorado 2022, Stanford 2022, USC 2022

Strengths

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The first thing that stands out about Charbonnet is how strong he is. He is built like an old school 1970’s fullback. Think guys like Larry Csonka and not Lorenzo Neal. Charbonnet sheds arm tackles like nobody’s business. Per PFF, Charbonnet finished sixth in the nation with an average of 4.17 yards after contact.

This play exemplifies that and his plus athleticism. Charbonnet has great contact balance to stay upright and shimmies his way around a defender before showing his leaping ability. This is an incredible sequence.

Charbonnet can thrive in any system, but in a zone system is where he would be best utilized. He can be a one cut and go back with his vision, patience and footwork.

Weaknesses

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While Charbonnet is a well-rounded back, he doesn’t have the explosiveness or top-end speed to be a gamebreaker in the NFL. He has capable quickness and good enough speed to separate from defenders.

In pass blocking, Charbonnet shows good form and has the strength to be a good blocker. I would like to see him be more aggressive in doing so and become more consistent.

Overview

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Vision 8.8/10 Cutback 8.2/10 Long Speed 3.1/5 Contact Balance 9.1/10 Pass Blocking 7.8/10 Break/Avoid Tackles 14.2/15 Durability 8.1/10 Receiving 7.9/10 Quickness 7.7/10 Ball Security 8.6/10 Grade 83.5/100 Second Round

This is an immediate member of my All-Forno team. Charbonnet is built like an old school back, but can play in the new age era of zone running schemes. He plays in a similar style to Marshawn Lynch and has the technical and physical makeup to be successful in the NFL. You wish his athleticism was a little better, but he more than makes up for it with his vision and ability to not waste any movement.

