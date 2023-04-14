Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks in the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Mingo

Wake Forest

Height-6034

Weight-198 lbs

Fifth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 1714 receptions, 2,662 yards, 28 touchdowns

Games watched: Army 2021, Army 2022, Clemson 2022, Florida State 2022

Strengths

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Perry is a tall and long wide receiver that uses his size to his advantage. He understands how to use his length to create separation and create distance.

He also has quick feet to be able to separate against press. This isn’t consistent, but he shows an aptitude for it.

Once he stacks you, Perry is gone. Underthrows on deep balls hindered his production somewhat and that won’t be as big of an issue in the NFL.

Weaknesses

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Perry doesn’t have a natural feel for the position. Looks more like a deep ball specialist than he does a true wide receiver. Has 20 drops in his career with 17 coming in the last two seasons. Doesn’t look like a natural hands catcher.

Releases aren’t varied nor does he have a great package. As mentioned above, he does have the aptitude to grow in this area, but isn’t there yet.

Projecting as an X-receiver, Perry doesn’t have a lot of physical strength. He struggles to hold blocks or drive defenders to create or maintain rushing lanes.

Yards after the catch is minimal. Less than 20% of his career yards are after the catch, including a paltry 14.9% in 2022.

Overview

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 7.4/10 Release 8.0/10 Route Running 12.0/15 Separation 12.4/15 Contested Catches 7.5/10 Tracking 7.8/10 Body Control 7.4/10 YAC Ability 6.2/10 Agility 7.9/10 Grade 76.6/100 Third Round

Perry is a very boom-or-bust type of player. The things he is good at he is really good at, but the inconsistencies are very annoying and frustrating. He’s worth a shot on developing, but there is risk in doing so.

Other notables

