Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: South Carolina CB Darius Rush

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Darius Rush

South Carolina

Height-6015

Weight-196 lbs

Fifth-year senior

Went to South Carolina as a wide receiver

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 75 tackles, 61 solo, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, 15 passes defended, 1 forced fumbles

Games watched: Texas A&M 2022, Kentucky 2022, Georgia 2022

Strengths

Rush won me over at the Senior Bowl this year. His ability to recover and intelligence of knowing where to be after he loses the rep. His athleticism and intelligence really accentuate that ability.

Another thing that helps Rush is his length. When he goes into recovery mode, his length helps him maximize his ball skills at the point of attack.

He is a very fluid athlete. Rush can flip his hips with ease and it makes a major difference in his recovery skills. He stays incredibly patient throughout the route and doesn’t panic when he gets beaten off the line of scrimmage.

His feet are smooth. It helps him stay in phase with the receivers and when his hips get flipped by the receiver, he is able to continue in phase. He also keeps his weight forward which also helps him explode forward quickly

Weaknesses

The biggest frustration with Rush is that he keeps losing early in the rep. In both man and zone coverage, Rush allows the receiver to get the upper hand. In press coverage, he is way too reactive and patient. In true press coverage, Rush doesn’t get physical enough in press and his punches lack a little bit of oomf.

In zone, I would like to see more awareness. He pays way too much attention to the wide receiver and could look back in the backfield to use his instincts to jump routes and make more plays on the ball.

Overview

Man 7.4/10 Zone 7.6/10 Hips/Fluidity 8.4/10 Recognition 12.5/15 Quickness 8.1/10 Run Support 7.2/10 Speed 8.2/10 Recovery 8.5/10 Tackling 3.8/5 Ball Skills 8.2/10 Grade 79.9/100 Third Round

Rush is one of my favorite prospects in this class. He needs work to develop the technical elements of his game, but what he does offer is enormous upside when you consider his ball skills and excellent fluidity.

