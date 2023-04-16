Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Fresno State WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks in the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Michigan State

Transfer from Western Michigan

Height-5110

Weight-172 lbs

Fourth-year senior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 220 receptions, 2,701 yards, 21 touchdowns, 50 rushes, 465 yards, 5 touchdowns

Games watched: Oregon State 2022, USC 2022, New Mexico 2022, Boise State 2022 (Mountain West Championship)

Strengths

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

A smaller wide receiver, Moreno-Cropper wasn’t confined to the slot at Fresno State. He played 612 of his 740 snaps out wide per Pro Football Focus. He was successful on the outside with 1,086 and five touchdowns on 83 receptions last season.

Route running stands out. Moreno-Cropper is shifty with his foot quickness. He knows how to get separation in multiple ways, but his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage and coming out of breaks make a huge impact in getting him space to work with. He varies tempo well to keep cornerbacks guessing.

Going deep is a plus ability for Moreno-Cropper. He has capable speed to separate and stack cornerbacks and tracks the ball well down the field.

Weaknesses

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL Moreno-Cropper is likely a slot-only receiver due to his frame. I believe he could win on the outside, but he will be better in the slot.

Moreno-Cropper isn’t the most physical player. His core strength is sub-par and he struggles at both sustaining and driving blocks while also not having a lot of broken tackles. Most of his missed tackles forced are with his quickness, not breaking tackles.

Story continues

His lack of physicality comes out in contested catches. Only a 30% contested catch rate over his career.

Hands are natural, but drops are semi-concerning. A 7.1 career drop percentage is somewhat worrisome. It’s especially so because Moreno-Cropper can get alligator arms going across the middle of the field.

Overview

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 7.6/10 Release 7.4/10 Route Running 11.6/15 Separation 11.6/15 Contested Catches 6.4/10 Tracking 7.6/10 Body Control 7.0/10 YAC Ability 7.6/10 Agility 7.9/10 Grade 74.9/100 Fourth Round

Moreno-Cropper isn’t going to be for everyone, but he personifies a lot of what his quarterback Jake Haener has: guts and tenacity. He will thrive in the slot, but has the versatility to play on the outside, something you won’t see too often in the middle round range.

Other notables

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire