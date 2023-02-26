Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Tillman

Tennessee

Height-6030

Weight-215 lbs

Fifth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 109 receptions, 1,622 yards, 13 touchdowns

Games watched: Alabama 2021, Ball State 2022, Pitt 2022, Georgia 2022

Strengths

Utvkentucky1029

Tillman is a rare breed in this draft class as he is a big-bodied traditional X-receiver. He understands how to use his size to his advantage. Tillman positions himself as a shield to give the quarterback a wider catch radius.

Not only does he understand how to use his body in terms of positioning, Tillman knows how to be physical in the open field. He creates at the stem by both being physical and utilizing the cornerbacks leverage against him.

Route running isn’t flawless with Tillman, but his ability to understand where to be and work back to the football is good. He sees where the defender is and takes that extra step back towards the quarterback

Being a deep threat is a plus trait for Tillman. He isn’t the quickest in the world, but once he gets up to speed, he can separate and maintain that space. Tillman also displays natural hands, which are evident in all three of these clips. He has only five drops in 167 targets (2.99%).

Weaknesses

Kns Vols Georgia Bp

Across five seasons, Tillman only registered a stat in 24 games across five seasons with the Volunteers. He missed time in 2022 with a high ankle sprain and didn’t breakout until his age 22 season.

Story continues

While he is a good athlete, he isn’t the quickest player in the world. His ability to gain yards after the catch will be mostly reliant upon breaking tackles with his physicality. Getting a good jam on him at the line of scrimmage can set him off course and be a real disruptor.

His route running will need developing. He doesn’t have a very nuanced route tree nor has really fluid hips for explosive breaks.

Overview

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 9.5/10 Release 8.0/10 Route Running 12.6/15 Separation 12.4/15 Contested Catches 8.9/10 Tracking 8.7/10 Body Control 8.4/10 YAC Ability 7.2/10 Agility 7.5/10 Grade 83.2/100 Second Round

What you see is what you get with Tillman. He is a big-bodied X receiver that wins at the catch point with technique, excellent hands and physicality. That full toolset will translate to the next level. In a class that is lacking this archetype, he will likely be a priority early on day two for a team that needs this type of player.

Other notables

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire