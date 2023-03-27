Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears
Background
Tyjae Spears
Tulane
Height-5100
Weight-201 lbs
Fourth-year senior
3-Star recruit per 247 Sports
Stats: 427 carries, 2,910 yards, 6.8 YPC, 31 touchdowns, 48 receptions, 564 yards, 11.8 YPC, 3 touchdowns
Games watched:
Strengths
Spears is an excellent running back. He might be a tad on the smaller side, but Spears is not slight.
The first thing that stands out aobut Spears is how nimble his feet are. He keeps them moving to avoid defenders.
Spears’ feet are the catalyst for his ability to evade defenders. He sets them up well and evades them with ease.
Speed isn’t an issue for Spears. He has the burst to take the corner on just about anyone and does so often.
Spears is also a capable blocker. The biggest thing with blocking is effort. He shows that in droves and also gets up into the defender with leverage. What you love to see is the below clip, where he buries the defender into the ground.
Weaknesses
There isn’t a lot to dislike with Spears. One thing that isn’t great is his lack of decisiveness in the backfield. His feet can get a little bit too happy at times. Same with his vision. It gets a little too inconsistent and could be better.
Spears did have a knee injury in 2020 when he tore his ACL. Making sure he will be good long-term could determine how high you want to take him.
Overview
Vision
7.7/10
Cutback
8.7/10
Long Speed
4.3/5
Contact Balance
8.0/10
Pass Blocking
7.9/10
Break/Avoid Tackles
13.8/15
Durability
7.2/10
Receiving
8.0/10
Quickness
8.8/10
Ball Security
8.2/10
Grade
82.6/100 Second Round
Spears is such a good football player. He understands how to evade defenders with both his footwork and speed. If his knee checks out, Spears is going to be a really good running back.
Other notables
