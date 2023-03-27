Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Tyjae Spears

Tulane

Height-5100

Weight-201 lbs

Fourth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 427 carries, 2,910 yards, 6.8 YPC, 31 touchdowns, 48 receptions, 564 yards, 11.8 YPC, 3 touchdowns

Games watched:

Strengths

Spears is an excellent running back. He might be a tad on the smaller side, but Spears is not slight.

The first thing that stands out aobut Spears is how nimble his feet are. He keeps them moving to avoid defenders.

Spears’ feet are the catalyst for his ability to evade defenders. He sets them up well and evades them with ease.

Speed isn’t an issue for Spears. He has the burst to take the corner on just about anyone and does so often.

Spears is also a capable blocker. The biggest thing with blocking is effort. He shows that in droves and also gets up into the defender with leverage. What you love to see is the below clip, where he buries the defender into the ground.

Weaknesses

There isn’t a lot to dislike with Spears. One thing that isn’t great is his lack of decisiveness in the backfield. His feet can get a little bit too happy at times. Same with his vision. It gets a little too inconsistent and could be better.

Spears did have a knee injury in 2020 when he tore his ACL. Making sure he will be good long-term could determine how high you want to take him.

Overview

Vision 7.7/10 Cutback 8.7/10 Long Speed 4.3/5 Contact Balance 8.0/10 Pass Blocking 7.9/10 Break/Avoid Tackles 13.8/15 Durability 7.2/10 Receiving 8.0/10 Quickness 8.8/10 Ball Security 8.2/10 Grade 82.6/100 Second Round

Spears is such a good football player. He understands how to evade defenders with both his footwork and speed. If his knee checks out, Spears is going to be a really good running back.

Other notables

