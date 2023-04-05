Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Ucla V Pitt Sun Bowl

Strengths

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot to like about Thompson-Robinson. An incredibly rare five year starter at UCLA, he is a true dual-threat that can kill you with both his arm and legs.

Let’s start with his ability to move. Thompson-Robinson shows explosiveness in the running game, but it’s his savvy that has me really intrigued. He knows how to avoid getting hit along with gaining extra yards. He does so extremely well here.

His abilit to move isn’t just for the running game. Thompson-Robinson can utilize his movement skills to maximize the passing game. He can throw off platform and does so here flowing away from the spot and being accurate with a nice touch pass.

Progressions are also a major positive for Thompson-Robinson. He has really good pocket presence to stand and deliver down the field along with working through full field progressions. Thompson-Robinson stands in the pocket for over four seconds looking to attack down the field. When he sees there isn’t anything there, he bails the pocket and gets a substantial gain with his running savvy.

When passing the ball, Thompson-Robinson is best within rhythm. He throws into windows with timing very well. The Dagger concept (a backside dig with a go routes on the inside to clear the safety) is one that UCLA dominated with last season. Thompson-Robinson not only hits it easily, but he leads the receiver for more yards after the catch.

Story continues

Weaknesses

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For a player with five years of starting experience, there are too many concerns with Thompson-Robinson. That’s why he isn’t being talked about among the top quarterbacks in this class.

The main reason Thompson-Robinson has been so inconsistent is with his mechanics. He has shown some growth, but his feet get too active. He pairs that with poor weight transfer as he likes to keep weight on his back foot too often. That leads to sailed throws. This is a prime example of that. He rushes his feet too much and throws off his back foot when he doesn’t have to.

This is a prime example of a good read but poor throw. Robinson identifies the comeback route and makes the proper throw. Unfortunately, he’s off balance and throws it right to the defender.

Overview

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Arm Strength 7.8/10 Accuracy 7.1/10 Mechanics 7.5/10 Ball Placement 7.0/10 Throwing Motion 8.1/10 Progressions 8.0/10 Decision Making 7.8/10 Functional Mobility 8.5/10 Durability 8.2/10 Poise 8.1/10 Grade 78.1/100 Third Round

Thompson-Robinson is a talented prospect who can make all the throws, but inconsistencies have him going in round three or later. He is worth betting on in the mid rounds, but Thompson-Robinson is far from certain.

Other notables

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire