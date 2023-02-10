Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Julius Brents

Kansas State

Height-6030

Weight-202 lbs

Fifth-year senior

Transferred from Iowa after the 2020 season

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 111 tackles, 78 solo, 6.5 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 10 passes defended, 1 forced fumbles

Games watched: Oklahoma 2022, Texas Tech 2022, TCU 2022

Strengths

Brents has incredible size and length. At 6030, he has 33 3/4″ arms and uses that length well. He can play both press and zone coverage along with being a physical player. Loves to hit and is a thumper in doing so.

In coverage, Brents uses space well. He understands where he is on the field and uses the sidelines as an extra defender. Despite his size, Brents has the capability to play both man and zone.

His reaction time to what is going on is excellent. Can click and close really well and also plays the run both well and is more than willing. He can get taken advantage on in the short game because Brents loves to jump screens. Ball skills are a net plus using his insane length and instincts to make plays.

Weaknesses

In coverage, Brents allows himself to get stacked a little too easily. His feet could be a little more fluid and gets turned around with double moves. Would like to see him be a little better in press coverage. Can get pushed off the line and needs to be more aggressive with his punch.

While he is willing to play the run and does a good job of it, Brents needs some work in deconstructing blocks. Gaining more upper body strength will help that considerably.

Overview

Man 8.1/10 Zone 8.4/10 Hips/Fluidity 7.7/10 Recognition 13.2/15 Quickness 8.0/10 Run Support 8.1/10 Speed 8.2/10 Recovery 7.8/10 Tackling 3.6/5 Ball Skills 8.0/10 Grade 81.1/100 Second Round

Brents has rare tools with his size and length. Pair that with the ability to play in both man and zone will have teams looking to select him on day two. His rare size could push him into round one, but top-50 is the most likely scenario. The only thing that could send him lower would be poor athletic testing, which could happen in agility drills.

Other notables

