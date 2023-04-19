Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Calijah Kancey

Strengths

Kancey is small, but he is quicker than a hiccup. The get-off on the ball for Kancey is insane. He takes advantage of interior offensive lineman constantly. If you don’t get your hands on him quickly, you’ll see Kancey get by in a flash.

He has quick hands that help him prevent the offensive line from getting latched on, allowing his quickness to win on the interior.

As a pass rusher, stunts are a great way to get him into gaps without direct contact initially and let him take advantage of his quickness.

He shows some power. With his short stature, Kancey has the ability to get underneath the pads and drive offensive linemen with poor anchors back.

Weaknesses

The size shows up too often as a negative for Kancey. He gets washed out too much in the running game. Once lineman latch onto Kancey, he struggles to disengage. Duo blocks wash him out with ease and he struggles to hold his spot.

His lack of length also comes up as an issue. If he’s not quick getting off the snap, Kancey struggles to get into the chest of offensive lineman and it shows up often.

Overview

Quickness/Penetration 18.6/20 Power 7.4/10 Pass Rush Moves 8.6/10 Counters 8.3/10 Leverage 7.9/10 Tackling 8.1/10 Size/Length 6.2/10 Run Defense 7.1/10 Awareness 7.9/10 Grade 80.1/100 Second Round

The positives for Kancey are tremendous. There isn’t going to be many better at the positives that he has, but the limitations prevent me from being higher on this player. If you put him in the right situations, I think he can thrive, but I would hesitate to take this player in round one.

Other notables

