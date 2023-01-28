Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU

Height-5075

Weight-175 lbs

Fourth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 125 tackles, 93 solo, 4.0 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 36 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles

Games watched: Oklahoma 2021, SMU 2022, Oklahoma 2022, Texas 2022

Strengths

One thing that jumps out to you with Hodges-Tomlinson is his ball skills. Despite being one of the smallest cornerbacks in the NFL draft since 1999, he had 36 passes defended and five interceptions in 38 career games. He attacks the ball relentlessly.

With him being small, his quickness is a definite strength. He can maneuver around offensive tackles and attack the ball carrier. He is also a great tackler. Plays with a level of feistiness and as the internet would say, has that dawg in him.

Hodges-Tomlinson has the speed to be successful in man and zone. He can play trail technique well and keep up with the fastest of players.

Weaknesses

There really isn’t a great way to say this other than Hodges-Tomlinson is just too small to be a truly effective NFL starter. He is a shade over 5’7.5″ tall and it’s evident on his film. His ball production comes from balls that are easily contested and not with perfect placement. Teams can take advantage of him when he’s playing in short zones by simply throwing the ball over him.

Hodges-Tomlinson’s frame doesn’t allow him to have a lot of strength. He gets bullied easily by both wide receivers and offensive lineman. He also can get beat off the line of scrimmage with quickness as his hips can get flipped easily.

Overview

Man 7.9/10 Zone 6.2/10 Hips/Fluidity 8.2/10 Recognition 12.6/15 Quickness 8.4/10 Run Support 7.2/10 Speed 8.3/10 Recovery 8.2/10 Tackling 3.8/5 Ball Skills 8.2/10 Grade 79.0/100 Third Round

If Hodges-Tomlinson was 3-4″ taller and 20 lbs heavier, we might be talking about him in the first round. Unfortunately, his size will be a severe limitation. You can compensate somewhat for length and size in college due to the inaccurate passers you see on a consistent basis. In the NFL, that will be minimized significantly due to how quarterbacks are more precise. He can be a good rotational corner and potentially be a quality slot corner.

