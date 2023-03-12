Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Bryan Bresee

Clemson

Height-6054

Weight-298 lbs

Third-year junior

5-Star recruit per 247 Sports

18th-ranked recruit of all-time

Stats: 51 tackles, 28 solo, 15.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Games watched: Georgia 2021, Georgia Tech 2022, Notre Dame 2022, Florida State 2022

Strengths

Bresee is a monster in the middle. For a player his size, the explosive first step he possesses is special. It helps him get through the offensive line quickly and eficiently. It’s incredibly evident when he’s rushing the passer.

He doesn’t have the longest arms in the world at 32 1/2″, but he uses it well and gets into the chest of the offensive linemen quickly. When he does get into the chest, Bresee is powerful. He knocks blockers off balance with powerful hands.

Bresee shows the ability to both one and two-gap. He holds blockers well and doesn’t get moved off of his spot.

Weaknesses

Bresee right now is all potential. He flashes an incredible strength and athleticism profile, but hasn’t come close to refining it yet. His pass rush plan needs refining and once he does, he can take off.

His heigh is somewhat worrisome. He plays a little bit too high and loses the leverage battle too often.

Overview

Quickness/Penetration 18.5/20 Power 8.8/10 Pass Rush Moves 7.8/10 Counters 7.8/10 Leverage 7.8/10 Tackling 8.4/10 Size/Length 8.5/10 Run Defense 8.7/10 Awareness 8.8/10 Grade 85.1/100 First Round

Bresee is going to be someone that needs time to develop into a star player, but the path is easily there. I would prefer him in an odd front as a 5T/4i and slide inside to 3T on pass rushing downs.

Other notables

