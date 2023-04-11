Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks in the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Nas Vanderbilt Miss 051

Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss

Height-6013

Weight-226 lbs

Fourth-year senior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 112 receptions, 1,758 yards, 12 touchdowns

Games watched: Alabama 2022, Vanderbilt 2022, LSU 2022, Arkansas 2022

Strengths

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Mingo is a talented receiver that played in an offense that didn’t always utilize his best talents. He does have some interesting traits that will play well at the next level.

The first thing that jumps out about Mingo is his blocking. He is one of the best blockers in this class and does so better than a good portion of the tight ends. He was asked to seal block (first clip) and even in split zone (second clip).

As a receiver, Mingo displays quick twitch and gets yards after catch. He has great speed and can separate from defenders with his 4.46 speed.

Mingo shows good hands, including the ability to make the flashy one-handed catch. Has 13 drops in 206 targets per PFF.

Being that he was used as a tight end at times, Mingo was used in similar plays. Here, he’s used in a leak type play and gets a touchdown out of it.

Weaknesses

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Route running needs some improvement. He doesn’t have a full route tree, but has the twitch to learn it. One thing that’s concerning with his route running for me is how Mingo tries to initiate contact often at the stem. Yes, he’s physical, but his athleticism is enough to separate from defenders.

Production is limited, but understanding how much of it is based on the offense and not Mingo is key.

Overview

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 7.8/10 Release 7.7/10 Route Running 12.5/15 Separation 12.8/15 Contested Catches 7.8/10 Tracking 8.1/10 Body Control 7.9/10 YAC Ability 8.2/10 Agility 8.0/10 Grade 79.9/100 Third Round

Mingo is a really talented receiver that reminds me of the idea of Cooper Kupp, but with more twitch and speed. Kevin O’Connell would love to get him in the room and he would be a great pick at 87.

Other notables

