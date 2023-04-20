Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan CB D.J. Turner
Welcome to SKOL Search!
This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.
The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.
The Vikings are slated to have five picks in the 2023 NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.
Background
D.J. Turner
Michigan
Height-5112
Weight-178 lbs
Fourth-year senior
3-Star recruit per 247 Sports
Stats: 69 tackles, 53 solo, 2.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 17 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 2 total touchdowns
Games watched: Penn State 2022, Ohio State 2022, Purdue 2022, TCU 2022
Strengths
What stands out about Turner is his movement skills. They are special. He ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine and that show up on tape. His click and close ability is special and incredibly explosive. His jumps were also great with a 87.7th percentile vertical and a 95.5th percentile broad jump.
His stance also helps him explode to the football. That explosion is a huge aspect of his game.
He’s also incredibly fluid with his movements. Flips his hips with ease and doesn’t get himself into situations where the receiver turns him around.
When he loses early in the route, Turner has the ability to eliminate space quickly with his explosiveness and attacks through the hands to make a play on the football.
Weaknesses
While Turner is fast and explosive, what he isn’t is physical. His small stature gets him bullied in coverage and he has a tough time working through traffic.
In coverage, Turner struggled with switch concepts. He would get caught in traffic or lose his balance too often for comfort.
Turner might be limited to being a slot corner. He isn’t very physical nor does he have length to easily contest catches.
Overview
Man
7.9/10
Zone
8.0/10
Hips/Fluidity
8.8/10
Recognition
13.0/15
Quickness
8.7/10
Run Support
7.5/10
9.7/10
Recovery
8.5/10
Tackling
3.1/5
Ball Skills
7.5/10
Grade
82.7/100 Second Round
Turner is a talented player, but his size and physical profile will likely hinder him from being a great cornerback on the outside. However, the slot is a starting position now and Turner could start there on day one.
Other notables
