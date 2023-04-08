Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Mayer

Notre Dame

Height-6044

Weight-249 lbs

Third-year Junior

5-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 180 receptions, 2,099 yards, 18 touchdowns

Games watched: Toledo 2021, Oklahoma State 2021, Ohio State 2022, Clemson 2022, USC 2022

Strengths

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mayer has been highly touted since arriving on campus in South Bend. Known by some as Baby Gronk, he is built very similarly to the former All-Pro.

Mayer is a physical player down the field. He doesn’t get pushed around easily in the open field and deals with contanct really well. Being a physical player is one of Mayer’s best traits. He wins often at the catch point and has to do so often. Teams would focus heavily on Mayer due to the lack of the wide receiver talent the Irish had.

Mayer works really well through zones. He understands spacing and finds the soft spot. When running routes, Mayer has nuance. He works leverage to his advantage.

In blocking, Mayer is more than capable. He dominates at the point of attack at times and has the strength to be successful inline.

Weaknesses

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Despite his production profile, Mayer isn’t the most explosive player. He has quickness to get off the line of scrimmage but doesn’t wow you in the open field.

Michael Mayer is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.62 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 261 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. Correction for Mayer, hand size and arm were wrong.https://t.co/G8uJ8wK0lK #RAS pic.twitter.com/LtTN4KI2Nc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 3, 2023

Mayer isn’t the most fluid athlete. He is a little stiff in the hips and won’t change directions very well. Mayer will have to win with his nuance and physicality.

Overview

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Catching 8.8/10 Release 8.2/10 Route Running 8.3/10 Tracking 4.2/5 Separation 3.6/5 Contested Catches 8.7/10 Power 8.8/10 Flexibility 7.9/10 Balance 8.8/10 Versatility 8.3/10 YAC 8.4/10 Grade 84.0/100 Second Round

Mayer is a very good prospect with a lot of potential as an in-line tight end. You can flex him outside and feel comfortable with that along with Mayer being a capable blocker.

Other notables

