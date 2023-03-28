Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama

Transfer from Georgia Tech

Height-5090

Weight-199 lbs

Third-year junior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 383 carries, 2,132 yards, 6.8 YPC, 15 touchdowns, 103 receptions, 1,212 yards, 11.8 YPC, 8 touchdowns

Games watched: Texas 2022, Louisiana-Monroe 2022, Mississippi State 2022, Auburn 2022

Strengths

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gibbs is a talented player. The first thing that jumps off on the tape is his balance. He gets low to the ground with his pads and stays upright often when he gets hit without technique.

Gibbs also has really good vision. He sees blocks happening in front of him and has the ability to maximize them by setting up his blockers and reacting off of them.

As a receiver, Gibbs is a natural. He displays natural hands and runs crisp routes. When the quaerterback gets into trouble, Gibbs works back to the quarterback really well.

Weaknesses

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of being an every down back, Gibbs might have some limitations due to his size and stature. Injuries aren’t much of a concern yet, but they could be easily.

That frame could also become an issue in terms of pass blocking. At Alabama, he didn’t do much pass blocking.

Overall core strength could use some work. Getting the extra yards at the end of runs isn’t one of his best traits.

Overview

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Vision 8.3/10 Cutback 8.6/10 Long Speed 4.5/5 Contact Balance 7.8/10 Pass Blocking 7.3/10 Break/Avoid Tackles 13.6/15 Durability 8.4/10 Receiving 8.9/10 Quickness 8.5/10 Ball Security 7.9/10 Grade 83.8/100 Second Round

Gibbs is a talented player but will be best served as a great complementary back. The ability to be a receiver both out of the backfield and out wide will be incredibly valuable.

Story continues

Other notables

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire