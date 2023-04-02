Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Tank Bigsby

Ole Miss

Height-6000

Weight-210 lbs

Third-year Junior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 540 carries, 2,903 yards, 5.4 YPC, 25 touchdowns, 362 receptions, 448 yards, 7.2 YPC

Games watched: Penn State 2021, Penn State 2022, Ole Miss 2022, Alabama 2022

Strengths

Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Bigsby is a talented running back that was a multi-year starter for the Auburn. His name fits his frame. Bigsby is built like an NFL running back and he uses it well. He can run through tackles and bully people.

He doesn’t just break tackles, he evades defenders in multiple ways. Bigsby is really creative in finding ways around defenders. He can bend like an edge rusher or a spy evading laser traps.

Athleticism isn’t a question for Bigsby. He can take the corner easily and explode upfield. Bigsby also has home run ability with good long speed.

Weaknesses

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Bigsby is a rough blocker. He doesn’t use great form and throws his body at the defender instead of trying to engage. He also isn’t the best in the passing game in space. That lack of third down ability at this point will hinder ability to get on the field early.

Fumbles are a concern for Bigsby. He only has six fumbles over three years, but four of them in 2021 are a concern. Was it an anomaly or will it come back?

Overview

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Vision 8.2/10 Cutback 8.3/10 Long Speed 4.2/5 Contact Balance 8.1/10 Pass Blocking 6.2/10 Break/Avoid Tackles 13.7/15 Durability 8.0/10 Receiving 7.1/10 Quickness 8.2/10 Ball Security 7.5/10 Grade 79.5/100 Third Round

This is a very talented running back who can do a little bit of everything with the ball in his hands. There is concern with his ball security and the ability to thrive on third downs, but as a two down back, Bigsby will give you a lot.

Other notables

