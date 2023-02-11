Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports.

DeMarvion Overshown

Texas

Height-6023

Weight-220 lbs

Fifth-year senior

Played two years at safety before moving to linebacker

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 249 tackles, 136 solo, 30.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 17 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Games watched: Oklahoma 2022, UTSA 2022, Alabama 2022

Strengths

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As a former safety, you can see the athleticism and movement skills. He has sideline-to-sideline range and can drop in zone with ease.

That athleticism also shows up huge with his quick trigger. He not only identifies quickly but also gets there quickly with speed and acceleration. One thing that helps him is how well he moves on his feet. Overshown keeps his weight forward which drastically improves his reaction time.

Overshown does a great job staying patient and keeping his eyes up. He doesn’t crash hard on play-action fakes and it helps him drop quicker into zone. His eyes are also great in helping him fill gaps. He maintains pretty solid gap discipline and doesn’t let the runner get the edge.

For a more slender linebacker, Overshown is a thumper. He hits with a ruthless aggression and tries to make the ball carrier hurt when he does.

Weaknesses

Ut Baylor Football 02373

With Overshown being a lighter, quicker linebacker, Overshown lacks power. He struggles with deconstructing blocks, even with smaller blockers.

Story continues

When tackling, he flashes great technique but too often he throws himself at the ball carrier when he should wrap up.

As a pass rusher and blitzer, Overshown shows promise, but he doesn’t quite know how to use his hands. He doesn’t have the proper power or placement when he is asked to rush the passer, which isn’t the most surprising thing for a 220 lb linebacker.

Overview

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Tackling 8.0/10 Recognition 8.2/10 Coverage 8.1/10 Sideline to Sideline 8.5/10 Athleticism 8.8/10 Burst/Quickness 8.5/10 Speed 8.3/10 Gap Shooting 8.2/10 Block Shedding 6.9/10 Instincts 7.8/10 Grade 81.0/100 Second Round

Overshown has a lot of talent and has done a really good job transitioning to the position. Unlike Chazz Surratt, Overshown looks like the real deal at the position and is the modern-day linebacker. He would be a great fit in the Vikings’ defense next to Brian Asamoah.

Other notables

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire