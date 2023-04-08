Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Houston QB Clayton Tune

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Clayton Tune

Houston

Height-6022

Weight-216 lbs

Fifth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 63.9%, 11,994 yards, 104 touchdowns, 41 interceptions, 412 carries, 1,248 yards, 3.0 yards per carry, 15 touchdowns. 1 receptions, 21 yards, 21.0 yards per catch

Games watched: UTSA 2022, Texas Tech 2022, Kansas 2022, Tulane 2022

Strengths

Tune is a multi-year starter for Houston who was highly productive. He has thrown for 70 touchdowns over the past two seasons and won 12 games in 2021.

Tune displays the ability to make the necessary throws at the next level. In the Air Raid offense he operated, Tune excelled at making both deep passes and ones outside the numbers.

When throwing deep, Tune does so often when creating outside of structure. He is always looking to attack down the field.

Being mobile is also a positive. Tune isn’t going to be a dynamic runner at the NFL level, but he has the ability to eat up yards outside of structure and in some designed runs.

Weaknesses

Tune has a lot of positives to his game, but consistency isn’t one of them. He threw 10 interceptions in each of the last three seasons. That stems from poor decision making and trying to make too much happen. Tune usually senses pressure well, but when he doesn’t, it can spell disaster.

Tune’s arm talent is slightly above average. He can make every throw, but there isn’t a lot of zip on the football. With the limited spacing in the NFL, that could hinder him.

He shows the propensity to make full field reads, but most of what he does in this offense is half-field reads. That could end up being a hindrance in the NFL, but there is long-term potential.

Overview

Arm Strength 7.7/10 Accuracy 7.6/10 Mechanics 8.0/10 Ball Placement 7.4/10 Throwing Motion 7.9/10 Progressions 7.5/10 Decision Making 7.1/10 Functional Mobility 7.8/10 Durability 8.0/10 Poise 8.0/10 Grade 77.0/100 Third Round

Tune is a talented player, but I’m not sure if there is a long-term future as a starter. I think you can work with what he has, but there is a ceiling.

Other notables

