Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: BYU QB Jaren Hall

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Jaren Hall

BYU

Height-6001

Weight-211 lbs

Fifth-year senior

Spent two years on a Mormon mission

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 65.2%, 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 181 carries, 800 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, 9 touchdowns. 4 receptions, 41 yards, 10.3 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

Games watched: Baylor 2021, Oregon 2022, Baylor 2022, Boise State 2022, Liberty 2022, East Carolina 2022

Strengths

A former baseball player, Hall is a very talented player that throws the ball with ease. I believe that Hall throws the best deep ball in the class. He drops it into a bucket consistently. He can do it on all levels of the field and this throw here is an opposite field fade route with perfect placement to Puka Nacua.

Hall throws an accurate football. He leads the receiver really well and times it right.

Hall can also work through progressions and does so running multiple pro-style concepts. He understands how to identify coverage and layer the football over defenders, just like on this crossing route.

A great athlete, Hall is a nuanced runner with good vision and the ability to gauge defenses with his rushing ability. He also looks to throw the football when outside the pocket. He can do so with accuracy and touch.

Weaknesses

The biggest concern for Hall is consistency. He can do everything, but trusting him to do it on every play is a tough ask. He struggles keeping his composure in the pocket and rushes his mechanics. It causes him to miss high and results in turnovers.

While Hall is good with progressions as a whole, he misses defenders dropping in coverage far too often and makes poor throws.

While Hall can make all the throws, he doesn’t have superior arm talent and his size can be a hindrance.

Injuries have been a concern for Hall. He has missed time with concussions earlier in his career, along with a rib injury and came into the Senior Bowl with a high ankle sprain. He practiced all week, but didn’t play in the game.

Overview

Arm Strength 7.9/10 Accuracy 7.7/10 Mechanics 7.8/10 Ball Placement 7.5/10 Throwing Motion 8.2/10 Progressions 8.3/10 Decision Making 7.8/10 Functional Mobility 8.3/10 Durability 7.1/10 Poise 7.6/10 Grade 78.2/100 Third Round

Hall is one of my favorite players in this draft. He can make all the throws and is a great athlete to pair with it. His size is far from ideal, but his processing and ability to make every throw is desirable for the next level. His age isn’t ideal at 25, but I’d bet on him on day three, possibly the end of day two.

Other notables

