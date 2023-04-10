Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have five picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Kincaid

Utah

Transfer from San Diego

Height-6044

Weight-249 lbs

Fifth-year senior

0-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 107 receptions, 1,414 yards, 13.2 YPC, 16 touchdowns

Games: Florida 2022, Colorado 2022, USC 2022, USC 2022 (PAC 12 Title)

Strengths

Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon

Kincaid didn’t break out until this past season after transferring from San Diego. A tall, lean player for the position, Kincaid has some foot quickness and quick twitch in his route running and in open space. He cuts with explosiveness and can evade defenders with his feet.

Kincaid is really good at the catch point. He exudes the ability to attack the football in the air and snatch it with ease. Body control is a positive for Kincaid and it maximizes his ability to attack the ball at the catchpoint.

Once Kincaid has the ball in his hands, he has a good feel of his surroundings. He knows where defenders are and exploits their leverage in the open field well.

Weaknesses

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

You are not drafting Kincaid to block. He doesn’t have the strength, power or technique at this point in his career to be good at it anytime soon. Pair that with Kincaid being 24 for his rookie season and it’s a real concern.

Separation is sporadic with Kincaid. He can snap off a hitch to create some and uses leverage was, but when defenders get physical with him in coverage,

Overview

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Catching 8.8/10 Release 8.0/10 Route Running 8.2/10 Tracking 4.2/5 Separation 3.5/5 Contested Catches 8.4/10 Power 6.9/10 Flexibility 7.9/10 Balance 8.2/10 Versatility 7.4/10 YAC 8.5/10 Grade 80.0/100 Second Round

There are some that believe Kincaid is this next level tight end, but I don’t. He’s far from a complete player and at age 24, it’s likely not going to happen. Good player absolutely but first round good? I’m not willing to bet that he will grow enough at the hardest non-quarterback position to translate to from college to the NFL to warrant that type of investment.

Other notables

