Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Anthony Richardson

Florida

Height-6040

Weight-236 lbs

Third-year Junior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 54.7%, 3105 yards, 24 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 161 carries, 1,116 yards, 6.9 yards per carry 12 touchdowns

Games watched: Utah 2022, Kentucky 2022 South Florida 2022, Tennessee 2022, Georgia 2022, LSU 2022

Strengths

Traits are the calling card for Richardson. They are on an absurd level that can only be compared to Josh Allen. Yes, it’s not an absurd comparison.

The first thing that pops off the screen is Richardson’s absurd arm talent. He can not only throw the ball a country mile, but also can launch it like a rocket.

Richardson is mechanically inconsistent, but the real appeal here is that you can see flashes of brilliant mechanics. When he gets his feet set and syncs his lower body with his arm, he can put the ball wherever he wants.

The other element that makes Richardson special is his ability to run the football. It isn’t just that he can create when the play breaks down, he can also do so when you draw it up. He is incredibly patient in the open field, setting up defenders in open space.

He wasn’t just limited to that. Richardson can take it to the house from anywhere on the field and runs through contact very well. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Richardson run in the 4.4s if he chooses to do so at the combine.

Weaknesses

The biggest issues with Richardson are all about mechanics, consistency and lack of reps. Richardson only has 13 starts in his three seasons in Gainesville.

His mechanics were the biggest issue. Richardson rushed himself consistently, especially in the beginning of the season. He would have his feet go awry and be disconnected from his upper half which caused numerous incompletions.

Richardson sees the field relatively well, but he makes mistakes that are due to a lack of repetitions under center. He can get caught missing a defender and they make him pay for it.

Overview

Arm Strength 9.9/10 Accuracy 7.5/10 Mechanics 7.8/10 Ball Placement 8.1/10 Throwing Motion 8.6/10 Progressions 8.7/10 Decision Making 8.1/10 Functional Mobility 9.5/10 Durability 8.8/10 Poise 8.9/10 Grade 85.9/100 First Round

Richardson’s film grade is lower than what his projection is. If you can develop the touch pass and get him to be consistent with his mechanics, Richardson could be a top-five quarterback in the NFL. If it doesn’t work, you can keep your head held high knowing that you shot the moon for an insanely talented player. Take him high and don’t look back.

Other notables

