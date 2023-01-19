Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Kelee Ringo

Georgia

Height-6’2″

Weight-205 lbs

Third-year junior

5-Star recruit per 247 Sports

97th-ranked recruit all-time per 247 Sports (0.9976)

Stats: 76 tackles, 63 solo, 3.0 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 1.0 sacks, 15 passes defended

Games watched: Oregon 2022, Kentucky 2022, South Carolina 2022, Florida 2022

Strengths

Ringo has premium size for the position, something that the 2023 class is flush with. Has played all across the field for Georgia excelling in all three areas. Likely plays best as a cover-3 corner. Seattle in 2014 would have been drooling over him as a prospect.

Ringo loves to be physical in coverage and at the line of scrimmage. He won’t get bullied by opposing receivers.

Ringo stays in phase with the receiver throughout the route and tracks the ball well in the air. Attacks the ball and displays good ball skills.

Weaknesses

With his great size comes a stiffness that is more worrisome than I thought. He struggles with short-area quickness and takes short, choppy steps. Ringo just isn’t a fluid athlete.

When in press, Ringo doesn’t get a lot on his punches. They don’t land with a lot of force or knock the receiver off of his platform much.

Tackling is a major weakness for Ringo. PFF has him charted with nine missed tackles over the two seasons that he played for the Bulldogs. Ringo doesn’t have a lot of strength in his arm tackles and has shown struggles doing so in the open field.

Overview

Man 8.1/10 Zone 8.3/10 Hips/Fluidity 7.1/10 Recognition 13.4/15 Quickness 7.9/10 Run Support 8.6/10 Speed 8.6/10 Recovery 7.8/10 Tackling 3.7/5 Ball Skills 8.7/10 Grade 82.2/100 Second Rounder

Ringo you can tell has a lot of tools at his disposal, especially when it comes to his size, but there are a few too many issues with him as an athlete. If he can become a bit more elastic, I would feel comfortable drafting him in round one. Right now, I would not want to do so in the slightest.

Some have mentioned that he might be better at safety and I wouldn’t want him to fail at cornerback first before making that move. He has the size and skills to succeed at cornerback, but I have real reservations that he gets there.

