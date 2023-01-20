Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Clark Phillips III

Utah

Height-5’10”

Weight-191 lbs

Third-year junior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 110 tackles, 83 solo, 5.0 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 1.0 sacks, 21 passes defended

Games watched: Oregon 2022, Kentucky 2022, South Carolina 2022, Florida 2022

Strengths

Despite being a smaller cornerback, Phillips III has no issue getting physical with receivers. His real forte is his quickness and recognition skills. Phillips III has very quick feet and fluid hips to stay with the receiver. Phillips III makes it hard for receivers to stack him with his quickness and good long speed.

When he recognizes what is going on in front of him, Phillips III has incredible click-and-close ability.

He attacks the ball aggressively and it shows with his 21 passes defended and nine interceptions.

One thing that will be attractive to teams is Phillips III’s versatility. Utah played him all over and played well every where.

Weaknesses

Size is always going to be an issue for Phillips III. He doesn’t have the length and overall size that you want for an outside cornerback.

While Phillips III has no issue being physical, receivers showed that they could bully and throw him around the field. It could be a real problem with bigger receivers like A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf who love throwing their weight around.

Tackling isn’t the most consistent but it’s something you would expect with a smaller corner.

Overview

Man 8.2/10 Zone 8.6/10 Hips/Fluidity 8.7/10 Recognition 13.4/15 Quickness 8.8/10 Run Support 8.1/10 Speed 8.7/10 Recovery 8.5/10 Tackling 4.1/5 Ball Skills 8.5/10 Grade 85.6/100 First Round

Phillips III won’t be for everyone due to his size, but the versatility is really beneficial for teams, especially those that play man coverage regularly. Said versatility will also be huge for the Vikings, as they continue to rebuild their cornerback room.

