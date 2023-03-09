Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Tyree Wilson

Texas Tech

Height-6060

Weight-275 lbs

Fifth-year senior

Transferred from Texas A&M after 2019

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 121 tackles, 76 solo, 17.0 sacks, 32.0 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Games watched: Oklahoma State 2021, Houston 2022, Baylor 2022, TCU 2022

Strengths

Wilson is an explosive athlete and that first step pops on tape. While he hasn’t tested yet due to an injury, it’s no doubt that he’s a freak athlete.

As a pass rusher, Wilson isn’t fully refined but flashes brilliance. Wilson knows how to use multiple moves and his hands are powerful. Once he get past the offensive line, the athleticism takes over.

With his size and length, Wilson has the versatility to play all over the line, including standing up. He shows the ability to two-gap with his length although it isn’t his strong suit.

Weaknesses

The idea of Wilson is incredibly appealing, but the full package isn’t there yet. He is raw with a lot of ability. Being that he is so big, Wilson isn’t the most flexible pass rusher. His bend is just okay, which is objectively fine.

As a pass rusher, his plan is underdeveloped. He doesn’t have a barrage of counters at his disposal and tries to win with sheer power too often.

Overview

Bend 7.9/10 Quickness/Burst 14.1/15 Finesse 3.8/5 Power 4.2/5 Counters 7.8/10 Awareness 8.8/10 Run Defense 8.7/10 Versatility 9.2/10 Size/Length 14.5/15 Tackling 8.5/10 Grade 87.5/100 First round

The edge rusher is very talented, but he needs time to develop. The raw tools that he has are incredibly valuable and will be very sought-after in the NFL draft this April. His best case for success is to see him used like the Texans used J.J. Watt.

Other notables

