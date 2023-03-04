Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Smith

Georgia

Height-6022

Weight-238 lbs

Fourth-year senior

5-Star recruit per 247 Sports

20th-ranked prospect of all-time

Stats: 110 tackles, 63 solo, 12.5 sacks, 20.0 tackles for loss,1 interception, 3 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Games watched: Alabama 2021 (SEC Title), Oregon 2022, South Carolina 2022, Auburn 2022, Florida 2022

Strengths

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Smith looks the part of a stand-up edge rusher. He has excellent quickness and it shows up when rushing the passer and in the running game. Smith uses it best attacking the inside shoulder, oftentimes using a false step.

As a stand-up rusher, he drops into coverage a lot. It’s not his forte, but he is comfortable in doing so. When carrying receivers, Smith is comfortable being physical with the receivers and his hands pack a punch anytime he uses them.

Smith has multiple moves he likes to use with his favorite being a false step (similar to an NBA Euro step) and the long arm. He displays the ability to bend and flatten his path to shrink the distance to the quarterback.

In the run game, he is very willing. Smith is patient and displays a high football IQ. He knows when to stay home and when to be aggressive and attack downhill.

Weaknesses

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Being somewhat smaller, Smith is inconsistent at setting the edge. Power can overwhelm him and he can get washed out in the running game.

Story continues

Length is something that can get to Smith. Once the offensive linemen locks his hands into Smith’s shoulder pads, he struggles to shed the block.

His pass-rush plan is currently underdeveloped. Smith’s athleticism is elite and adding extra moves can really unlock his full potential.

Overview

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Bend 9.0/10 Quickness/Burst 14.1/15 Finesse 3.5/5 Power 3.8/5 Counters 8.0/10 Awareness 8.7/10 Run Defense 8.4/10 Versatility 8.5/10 Size/Length 12.2/15 Tackling 8.9/10 Grade 85.2/100 First Round +1 bonus point for athletic testing

The athleticism with Smith is so incredibly intriguing. He is a skilled player that will be able to get development at the next level with both strength and pass rush plan.

Other notables

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire