Vikings 2023 NFL draft primer: How to watch, draft order and analysis

Tyler Forness
·3 min read

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here!

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah enters his second draft in charge of the Minnesota Vikings and there is still a lot of questions that need to be answered.

With the draft finally upon us, here is a primer with everything you need to know about the Vikings and what to expect during the three-day extravaganza.

The Basics

  • What: 2023 NFL draft

  • Where: Kansas City, MO

  • When: 

    • Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. CT: Round 1

    • Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. CT: Rounds 2-3

    • Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. CT: Rounds 4-7

  • TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

  • Stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Vikings' 2023 draft picks

  • Round 1, Pick 23

  • Round 3, Pick 87

  • Round 4, Pick 119

  • Round 5, Pick 158

  • Round 6, Pick 211

Vikings' biggest positional needs

  • Quarterback

  • Wide receiver

  • Cornerback

  • Defensive line

  • Edge rusher

  • Running back

Vikings Wire staff predicts Minnesota's first-round pick

What Vikings should and shouldn't do in NFL draft

DO

  • Trade up for a falling quarterback

  • If a quarterback doesn’t fall, acquire two more day two picks with a trade down

  • Take talented players with value

DON’T

  • Select a cornerback just to take one. There are plenty of talented ones

  • Take zero wide receivers

  • Draft Hendon Hooker in round one

Prospects for every round of the NFL draft for the Vikings

Projected starting offense

Projected starting defense

Projected starting special teams

Best Vikings draft picks since 2000

  1. WR Stefon Diggs (2015)

  2. EDGE Danielle Hunter (2015)

  3. EDGE Everson Griffen (2010)

  4. WR Justin Jefferson (2020)

  5. RT Brian O’Neill (2018)

  6. C John Sullivan (2008)

  7. EDGE Brian Robinson (2007)

  8. LT Christian Darrisaw (2021)

  9. EDGE Ifeadi Odenigbo (2017)

  10. ILB Eric Kendricks (2015)

Worst Vikings draft picks since 2000

  1. QB Christian Ponder (2011)

  2. WR Laquon Treadwell (2016)

  3. EDGE Erasmus James (2005)

  4. EDGE Michael Boireau (2000)

  5. EDGE Scott Crichton (2014)

  6. CB Jeff Gladney (2020)

  7. WR Cordarrelle Patterson (2013)

  8. OG Wyatt Davis (2021)

  9. LB Chazz Surratt (2021)

  10. WR Troy Williamson (2006)

Vikings Wire staff mock drafts

Tyler Forness' top players

