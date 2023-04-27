Vikings 2023 NFL draft primer: How to watch, draft order and analysis

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here!

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah enters his second draft in charge of the Minnesota Vikings and there is still a lot of questions that need to be answered.

With the draft finally upon us, here is a primer with everything you need to know about the Vikings and what to expect during the three-day extravaganza.

The Basics

What: 2023 NFL draft

Where: Kansas City, MO

When: Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. CT: Round 1 Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. CT: Rounds 2-3 Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. CT: Rounds 4-7

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Vikings' 2023 draft picks

Round 1, Pick 23

Round 3, Pick 87

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 5, Pick 158

Round 6, Pick 211

Vikings' biggest positional needs

Quarterback

Wide receiver

Cornerback

Defensive line

Edge rusher

Running back

Vikings Wire staff predicts Minnesota's first-round pick

What Vikings should and shouldn't do in NFL draft

DO

Trade up for a falling quarterback

If a quarterback doesn’t fall, acquire two more day two picks with a trade down

Take talented players with value

DON’T

Select a cornerback just to take one. There are plenty of talented ones

Take zero wide receivers

Draft Hendon Hooker in round one

Prospects for every round of the NFL draft for the Vikings

Projected starting offense

Projected starting defense

Projected starting special teams

Best Vikings draft picks since 2000

Worst Vikings draft picks since 2000

QB Christian Ponder (2011) WR Laquon Treadwell (2016) EDGE Erasmus James (2005) EDGE Michael Boireau (2000) EDGE Scott Crichton (2014) CB Jeff Gladney (2020) WR Cordarrelle Patterson (2013) OG Wyatt Davis (2021) LB Chazz Surratt (2021) WR Troy Williamson (2006)

Tyler Forness' top players

