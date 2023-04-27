Vikings 2023 NFL draft primer: How to watch, draft order and analysis
The 2023 NFL draft is finally here!
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah enters his second draft in charge of the Minnesota Vikings and there is still a lot of questions that need to be answered.
With the draft finally upon us, here is a primer with everything you need to know about the Vikings and what to expect during the three-day extravaganza.
The Basics
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
What: 2023 NFL draft
Where: Kansas City, MO
When:
Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. CT: Round 1
Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. CT: Rounds 2-3
Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. CT: Rounds 4-7
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: fuboTV (try it for free)
Vikings' 2023 draft picks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Round 1, Pick 23
Round 3, Pick 87
Round 4, Pick 119
Round 5, Pick 158
Round 6, Pick 211
Vikings' biggest positional needs
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback
Wide receiver
Cornerback
Defensive line
Edge rusher
Running back
Vikings Wire staff predicts Minnesota's first-round pick
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Forness: Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Judd Zulgad: TCU WR Quentin Johnston
Kevin Fielder: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
What Vikings should and shouldn't do in NFL draft
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
DO
Trade up for a falling quarterback
If a quarterback doesn’t fall, acquire two more day two picks with a trade down
Take talented players with value
DON’T
Select a cornerback just to take one. There are plenty of talented ones
Take zero wide receivers
Draft Hendon Hooker in round one
Prospects for every round of the NFL draft for the Vikings
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starting offense
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
QB Kirk Cousins
FB C.J. Ham
WR K.J. Osborn
RG Ed Ingram
RT Brian O’Neill
Projected starting defense
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
DE Dean Lowry
EDGE Danielle Hunter
EDGE Marcus Davenport
ILB Brian Asamoah
ILB Jordan Hicks
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
Projected starting special teams
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
P Ryan Wright
KR Kene Nwangwu
PR Jalen Reagor
Best Vikings draft picks since 2000
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Stefon Diggs (2015)
EDGE Danielle Hunter (2015)
EDGE Everson Griffen (2010)
WR Justin Jefferson (2020)
RT Brian O’Neill (2018)
C John Sullivan (2008)
EDGE Brian Robinson (2007)
LT Christian Darrisaw (2021)
EDGE Ifeadi Odenigbo (2017)
ILB Eric Kendricks (2015)
Worst Vikings draft picks since 2000
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
QB Christian Ponder (2011)
WR Laquon Treadwell (2016)
EDGE Erasmus James (2005)
EDGE Michael Boireau (2000)
EDGE Scott Crichton (2014)
CB Jeff Gladney (2020)
WR Cordarrelle Patterson (2013)
OG Wyatt Davis (2021)
LB Chazz Surratt (2021)
WR Troy Williamson (2006)
Vikings Wire staff mock drafts
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Tyler Forness' top players
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Other articles
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Real Forno Show