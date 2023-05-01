Vikings 2023 draft class: Projecting each rookie’s contract

The Minnesota Vikings left the NFL Draft with six draft picks and an additional 15 undrafted free agents. The rookie draft picks have not yet signed their contracts, but early projections suggest that the Vikings will spend just under $7 million on this year’s rookie class.

To get a better look at the financial impact of the Vikings’ rookie class, let us break down the cost of each player for the upcoming season with the number coming from Spotrac.

Round 1, Pick 23: WR Jordan Addison

Total value: $13,731,737 million

Signing Bonus: $6,986,718 million

2023 cap hit: $2,496,679 million

Round 3, Pick 102: CB Mekhi Blackmon

Total value: $5,304,082 million

Signing Bonus: $857,514

2023 cap hit: $964,37

Round 4, Pick 134: S Jay Ward

Total value: $4,493,541 million

Signing Bonus: $653,541

2023 cap hit: $913,385

Round 5, Pick 141: DT Jaquelin Roy

Total value: $4,179,755 million

Signing Bonus: $339,775

2023 cap hit: $837,944

Round 5, Pick 164: QB Jaren Hall

Total value: $4,119,276 million

Signing Bonus: $279,276

2023 cap hit: $819,819

Round 7, Pick 222: RB DeWayne McBride

Total value: $3,950,402 million

Signing Bonus: $110,042

2023 cap hit: $777,601

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire