Vikings 2023 draft class: Projecting each rookie’s contract
The Minnesota Vikings left the NFL Draft with six draft picks and an additional 15 undrafted free agents. The rookie draft picks have not yet signed their contracts, but early projections suggest that the Vikings will spend just under $7 million on this year’s rookie class.
To get a better look at the financial impact of the Vikings’ rookie class, let us break down the cost of each player for the upcoming season with the number coming from Spotrac.
Round 1, Pick 23: WR Jordan Addison
Total value: $13,731,737 million
Signing Bonus: $6,986,718 million
2023 cap hit: $2,496,679 million
Round 3, Pick 102: CB Mekhi Blackmon
Total value: $5,304,082 million
Signing Bonus: $857,514
2023 cap hit: $964,37
Round 4, Pick 134: S Jay Ward
Total value: $4,493,541 million
Signing Bonus: $653,541
2023 cap hit: $913,385
Round 5, Pick 141: DT Jaquelin Roy
Total value: $4,179,755 million
Signing Bonus: $339,775
2023 cap hit: $837,944
Round 5, Pick 164: QB Jaren Hall
Total value: $4,119,276 million
Signing Bonus: $279,276
2023 cap hit: $819,819
Round 7, Pick 222: RB DeWayne McBride
Total value: $3,950,402 million
Signing Bonus: $110,042
2023 cap hit: $777,601
