Vikings 2023 7 Round NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Man coverage cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of different ways they can go in the NFL draft. There will be some discussion on what needs are most important but the Vikings can address most of them through both free agency and the NFL draft.

In the first mock draft that we did, the Vikings took a cornerback at 23rd overall and took a wide receiver in the second with a trade down. This one, we stayed at each pick and took good players that filled needs.

23. South Carolina CB Cam Smith

The Vikings need to prioritize getting a press-man cornerback and, while I believe that wide receiver is the bigger need, the board didn’t fall that way. Smith was the best choice here as his length, athleticism and technical ability to do that.

Is Smith going to be at the top of the board when the NFL draft comes around in April? That’s far from certain. The cornerback group could come off the board in a completely different manner than we anticipate. Smith has been a very popular selection for the Vikings in mock drafts, having been selected 12 times this year with six of those last week.

87. Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

The Vikings will need some help on the edge sooner rather than later and bringing in a bigger guy that can do a lot of different things for you has a nice appeal. A true height/weight/speed guy, Harrison has all the tools you want from an edge rusher but has never quite been able to put it all together. Take him in place of D.J. Wonnum and let Flores use him both inside and outside to maximize his athleticism and insane length.

118. Troy C Jake Andrews

The Vikings could possibly need a center this offseason if Garrett Bradbury signs elsewhere and Andrews has the profile to be a future starter in the NFL. In Mobile at the Senior Bowl, Andrews acquitted himself well against both power and speed. He isn’t a perfect prospect and needs time to grow and develop, but he could be a starter within two years.

158. Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Getting a running back with both Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison should be considered a priority. Spears dominated at the Senior Bowl and was my top player in Mobile last week and he was incredible. Spears showed his elite-level quickness and vision in the running game while being very good in the passing game as well. A player that likely goes much higher than this, he would be a huge value anywhere after pick 100.

176. Fresno State WR Jalen Cropper

This wide receiver class is excellent after round one and you can get a talented player throughout day two and three. Cropper fits the bill here for the Vikings. A player that I thought was snubbed from the Senior Bowl this year, Cropper is a technical, savvy receiver that understands how to win on all three levels. His frame will likely limit him to the slot and he’s not going to run super well, but his technical prowess will go a long way to making him a really good receiver.

