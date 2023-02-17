Vikings 2023 7 Round mock draft: Matt Anderson’s 3.0

As the 2022 NFL season comes to a close, fans of all 32 teams are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming NFL draft. The Minnesota Vikings have a lot to figure out before the draft in April, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate about what they might do.

Many experts suggest that the Vikings should focus on drafting a cornerback in the first round. In my latest Vikings seven-round mock draft, we will take look and examine potential options and explore the strategy of taking the best player available while looking to build for the future, instead of just right now.

23. Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

The way the board fell in this mock draft, I could’ve gone in many different directions, but ultimately Smith was the best pick here. While adding an edge isn’t an immediate need, the Vikings should help bolster their roster for the future.

Smith would give the Vikings an added depth piece behind Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, and he’s a player who can really help create pressure on the defensive line. Smith plays with a ferocious mentality and is great against the run and the pass. Taking him here would give him a year to develop and then take the reigns from the starting guys.

87. Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Phillips provides the Vikings with a quality cornerback in the third round. Phillips is a versatile corner that can play the nickel but also play outside.

Even though Phillips is a little undersized, he is a very physical corner who is better suited for man coverage, which is what the Vikings will need now with Brian Flores as defensive coordinator. Phillips has the speed to stay with receivers and has undying confidence in himself. He’d be able to step in and make an immediate impact.

119. Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Tyler’s Scouting Report

It was only a matter of time before the Vikings took a wide receiver in this draft, and they ended up with a steal in Mims. He is an explosive receiver who could step in and take the pressure off of Justin Jefferson. Mims is a smaller receiver, but he plays a lot bigger than his size and doesn’t shy away from contact.

Throughout the regular season, head coach Kevin O’Connell stressed the importance of yards-after-catch ability and praised Jefferson for it. In Mims, you get another receiver who can not only stretch the field but also provide you with a few yards after the catch.

160. Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

The Vikings are notorious for drafting later-round running backs, albeit under a different regime. Nonetheless, the running back room is in limbo. Dalvin Cook rumors have swirled this offseason, while Alexander Mattison is an impending free agent.

Drafting McIntosh here would provide the Vikings with a guy they can truly maximize in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. While the Vikings don’t run the ball often, McIntosh has the potential to be a true threat as a pass-catcher for the team. Additionally, McIntosh is decent in pass protection. It’s a late-round pick with high upside

177. Mississippi WR Jonathan Mingo

You may be asking yourself why take another wide receiver? K.J. Osborn is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and Adam Theilen is getting older. The Vikings have failed to secure a legit threat opposite Jefferson, so now they need to take the shotgun approach and draft as many as possible and hope one hits.

Mingo is a bigger-bodied receiver who can play on the outside and bring a physical style of play to the wide receiver room. He’s not a guy that’s going to start immediately, but he doesn’t have to. He can learn and develop behind elite players and then take a step forward in year two.

