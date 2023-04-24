Vikings 2023 7-round mock draft: Matt Anderson’s final

In less than a week, the Minnesota Vikings will be gearing up for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell’s second NFL draft. They have several options to consider, with their top needs being at the wide receiver and cornerback positions.

In my last mock draft, I attempted to predict the approach that I think they will take. Now, let’s examine how the draft unfolded according to my predictions.

We will be using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator and the Rich Hill trade chart for any trades.

35. South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Vikings Recevie: 35th Overall, 79th Overall and 106th Overall

Colts Receive: 23rd Overall and 211th Overall

The Vikings have moved back but still managed to acquire one of the top corners in the NFL draft. Smith is a true outside cornerback that fits the defense the Vikings are implementing. He plays with patience, physicality, and swagger, making him an ideal candidate. During his time in college, Smith consistently demonstrated his ability to make plays on the ball, resulting in numerous pass breakups.

79. Stanford QB Tanner McKee

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings must find a replacement for Kirk Cousins, as he is entering the final year of his contract. Due to the team’s limited draft resources, it will be challenging to trade up and choose one. To address this, the team could select McKee, which would ensure they have a rookie quarterback to develop.

McKee is a pocket passer with an arm that is ready for the NFL but struggles with his footwork and performance under pressure. If the Vikings give him a year to learn from Kirk Cousins, they can work on developing McKee. This approach offers the team the chance to try again if it doesn’t work out. If it does work out, they will have found their quarterback of the future.

87. Army EDGE Andre Carter II

Carter possesses all the traits of an excellent edge rusher, but he is a very raw prospect. During his college years, he showed flashes of potential by with his power and speed. Drafting Carter would be a low-risk, high-reward choice given that Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport are approaching the end of their deals. With further development of his pass-rush moves and refinement of his techniques, Carter has the potential to excel.

106. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings have not addressed the wide receiver position since parting ways with Adam Thielen. Standing pat shows that they have faith in T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn to be the second and third options. Nevertheless, it would be wise for them to also focus on developing another receiver.

In this draft, Boutte is the youngest wide receiver who experienced a drop in his draft value due to his poor performance at the NFL Combine. However, his film shows his impressive ability to gain yards after the catch, utilizing his speed and posing a constant threat to score. Working with NFL coaches would undoubtedly help him refine his skills and reach his full potential. He’s a promising prospect with significant potential in the middle rounds.

119. Oregon LB Noah Sewell

This offseason, the Vikings decided to move on from Eric Kendricks. That move leaves the Vikings in need of linebackers, as only Brian Asamoah is under contract in 2024. Sewell stands out as a captivating option due to his run-defense skills and upside for rushing the passer. Despite not having blazing speed, he compensates with his physicality and ability to handle opposing offensive linemen. By selecting Sewell, the Vikings would have the opportunity to develop his talent and replicate their success with Asamoah in the previous season.

158. Texas DL Keondre Coburn

Coburn is a big-bodied defensive lineman who excels at defending the run and boasts several pass-rush moves. Despite possessing good speed and initial quickness, he struggles with consistency against offensive linemen due to his lack of length. However, his relentless motor is a valuable quality that cannot be taught. Drafting Coburn would provide the Vikings with a player who has developmental traits with potential starter upside.

