Vikings 2023 7 round mock draft 9.0: Defense first, QB later

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of different ways they can go in the NFL draft. There will be some discussion on what needs are most important but the Vikings can address most of them through both free agency and the NFL draft.

I have now done nine mock drafts for the Vikings this offseason and they all have taken a slightly different turn each time. This one has the Vikings focusing on defense before finishing on offense.

23. Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This is an interesting selection. The Vikings have a need at quarterback, but if one isn’t available worthy of selection, they could go a variety of different ways. In this mock draft, we started with the trenches, something that Brad Childress successfully built up before the 2009 run.

Bresee is a high-upside defensive lineman that would be a 5T for the Vikings and essentially replace Dalvin Tomlinson. He tore his ACL in 2021 and lost his little sister during the 2022 season so the production isn’t quite what you want it to be. With all that considered, his power and athleticism is excellent. That is a player you want to work with.

87. Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brian Kelly, Kyu Blu is a really nice prospect out of Stanford. With the size that you want at 6010, Kelly is at his best in press coverage. He isn’t a guy that you want starting from day one, but can play a rotational role immediately with the upside of a long-term CB2.

119. BYU QB Jaren Hall

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This is my favorite quarterback in this class. Hall isn’t the best of the bunch (currently my QB6), but he does one thing better than anyone in this class: drop it in a bucket on deep balls. While he is older at 25 years old, Hall is more proficient with pro-style concepts and going through progressions. This is the prime candidate to take in the middle rounds because you know the worst outcome is a solid backup for an inexpensive cost.

158. Houston WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings need to address the wide receiver position in this draft. They have only unknowns behind K.J. Osborn and with him being a WR3 and not a WR2, getting more talent in the room is vital. Dell isn’t conventional at 5080 and 163 lbs, but he plays much bigger than that. His quickness and route running are excellent and help Dell prevent his size from becoming an issue.

211. Virginia CB Anthony Johnson

With only three cornerbacks on the roster heading into the NFL draft, getting multiple players in that room is something the Vikings should make a priority. Johnson is a bigger cornerback who would add depth to the room and be at worst a solid special teamer. The reason why Johnson is here is due to his athleticism and that could mean a move to safety.

