Vikings 2023 7 round mock draft 11.0: Build the offense

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of different ways they can go in the NFL draft. There will be some discussion on what needs are most important but the Vikings can address most of them through both free agency and the NFL draft.

I have now done ten mock drafts for the Vikings this offseason and they all have taken a slightly different turn each time. This one has the Vikings focusing only on the offensive side of the football.

23. TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings need to get a wide receiver in the NFL draft. They only have Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor under contract for 2024. K.J. Osborn is a capable receiver, but he’s not someone that has traits that will take him to another level. The Vikings getting another potential number one wide receiver to complement Jefferson is the ideal scenario. Johnston has the ability to be a top wide receiver with his excellent athleticism and yards after catch ability.

87. Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The situation surrounding Dalvin Cook makes running back more of a need than it was before. They have a decent player in Alexander Mattison but major questions after him with Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu.

Spears has the ability to be a top running back in the NFL. He has the quick twitch ability you like to see out of a modern-day running back and can catch the ball out of the backfield. He would be a great complement to Mattison.

119. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Tyler’s Scouting Report

When talking about Johnston, I mentioned that the Vikings to add depth to the receiver room. They just don’t have a lot of depth at the position long-term. Round four is a great spot to throw a dart on a talented player.

Boutte was looked at as a top receiver in the class before the 2022 season began. The season wasn’t great for the LSU receiver. The production wasnt’ there and they had to move him to the slot to get him touches. Then, he left LSU under weird circumstances and only jumped 29″ in the vertical at the combine. If you are getting 2021 Boutte, this is a home run. If he flames out, it was only a fourth-round pick.

158. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

In this draft, the Vikings have not gotten a quarterback. Taking a shot at one on day three is a smart call. There are players with traits in this class that are worth betting on and, at the very least, they could be a quality backup for four years.

Thompson-Robinson is a five-year starter that has a quality arm and more than plus athleticism. The issues with Thompson-Robinson are his inconsistency and he struggles to see defenders in coverage. It’s why he looks like a top-10 pick one play and not draftable the next. If you can get any form of consistency out of Thompson-Robinson, this picked could be a massive hit.

211. Troy C Jake Andrews

The Vikings have a solid group on the offensive line, but they could use a center to backup Garrett Bradbury for the long-term. Austin Schlottmann was fine last year, but he’s coming off of a broken leg.

Andrews comes from Troy, but he’s a quality player that can play in multiple styles. With the ability to reach block and anchor, that is exactly the kind of player you want to develop behind Bradbury.

