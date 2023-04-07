Vikings 2023 7-round mock draft: Matt Anderson’s 10.0

The Minnesota Vikings are currently experiencing a lull in their offseason. Following the first wave of free agency, teams are now focused on inviting potential prospects for visits leading up to the NFL Draft.

The Vikings have filled some needs in free agency, but they only have five picks in April’s draft. They will need to strategically address how to fill the remaining voids on their roster. So, let’s take a look at my 10th mock draft to see how things unfolded.

We will be using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator and the Rich Hill trade chart for any trades.

23. Alabama S Brian Branch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

There might be some outrage with this pick as the Vikings took safety Lewis Cine last year in the first round. However, Brian Branch is much more than just a safety. He is a versatile defender who has excelled in playing multiple positions across the defense, particularly as a nickel/hybrid LB. He demonstrates excellent play recognition and can be disruptive in both pass and run defense.

Branch’s passion for the game, the potential for team leadership and versatility make him a valuable asset to any team. His play style is well-suited to Brian Flores’ defensive scheme in Minnesota. With exceptional speed and ball skills, Branch is a worthy first-round pick, despite not playing a premium position.

87. Stanford WR Michael Wilson

Wilson possesses dynamic playing abilities at the wide receiver position. He has the versatility to contribute in various ways, as Wilson is capable of playing both inside and outside positions.

He can run precise routes and effectively help to block in the run game. With his ideal size, Wilson is well-suited to play as a wide receiver at the next level and has the ability to create plays after catching the ball.

His leadership qualities are also valuable, leading to him being appointed team captain at Stanford. Although he needs to prove to NFL teams that he can maintain good health, he has the potential to become a top-tier player in the league

119. Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Tyler’s Scouting Report

When the Vikings hired defensive coordinator Brian Flores, a change in defensive philosophy came with it. Flores’ defenses are renowned for their blitzing tactics and that is Pace Jr.’s forte.

Pace Jr. possesses a fiery attitude on the field and a natural ability to be in the right place at the right time. Like Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah, he will require some development but the potential is undeniable. With the help of effective coaching, the Vikings could have a formidable linebacker in Pace Jr. for several years to come.

158. UAB CB Starling Thomas V

The Vikings lack depth in their cornerback room. Bringing in Thomas V would alleviate these concerns and provide a promising developmental option.

Thomas V is a physical cornerback who thrives on being aggressive and supporting in the run game. He possesses the versatility to play both inside and outside if required and enjoys disrupting receivers by pressing them at the line of scrimmage.

Although his technique and aggressiveness have caused coverage issues, those can be fixed with proprer coaching. With the potential to become a starter, Thomas V is a project cornerback who merits consideration for selection.

211. BYU WR Puka Nacua

Nucua demonstrated his skill set every week during his time at BYU. He’s a passionate player who has faith in his abilities and is also a valuable locker-room presence.

On tape, it’s apparent that he can block in the run game and make contested catches as a receiver on the outside. While it remains uncertain if he can beat press coverage, coaches at the next level can build off of his skill set and work to develop him into a successful NFL player.

