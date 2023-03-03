Vikings 2023 7-round mock draft: Matt Anderson’s 5.0

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway, and many coaches and general managers are down in Indianapolis taking part in the evaluation of the prospects that are slated to be taken in the NFL Draft. We heard Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell speak earlier this week about their plans for this offseason. While a lot will change between now and then, it’s always fun to try and guess what teams might do.

In this mock draft, I looked to move players for draft capital and move around in the draft to go get impact players. I used Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator and Rich Hill’s trade chart.

Prior to the draft I traded running back Dalvin Cook and a 2024 6th-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for the 84th overall pick.

Now, let’s take a look at the results!

31. Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Receive: 31st Overall(190), 63rd Overall (82) = 272 Total

Chiefs Receive: 23rd Overall (245), 160th Overall (10) = 255 Total

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings move back here while securing a day-two pick, and they come away with one of the most physical cornerbacks in the draft. Brian Flores’ defense needs versatile and physical defenders, and Banks is just that.

It’s rare to find a cornerback who has the height and agility that Banks does, but that is what makes his potential so intriguing. His size and fluidity combined with his physicality make him a dream fit for the Vikings.

His aggression can sometimes burn him, but with good coaching at the next level, he can learn how to channel that into the correct situations and thrive.

63. Army EDGE Andre Carter II

Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA Today Sports

The Vikings are picking here after that trade back with the Chiefs, and they end up with a player that many draft experts think could be taken in the first round. There is no firm succession plan for Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, and this would be the perfect opportunity for the Vikings to secure one.

Story continues

Carter’s potential is insane. He is one of the taller edge rushers that you’ll see in this class and has the length to consistently bully offensive linemen. While his production dropped in 2022, he continued to win pass-rush battles and racked up 17 hurries and four sacks while consistently being double-teamed.

The Vikings would be a perfect place for Carter to land, as he could add some bulk to his frame and learn from two of the best pass rushers in the league.

65. North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Receive: 65th Overall (78)= 78 Total

Texans Receive: 84th Overall (51), 119th Overall (24), 177th Overall (6) = 81 Total

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings use this opportunity to acquire another falling prospect after acquiring picks from the Dolphins in the Dalvin Cook trade. Downs is widely considered one of the better wide receiver prospects in this draft and would be a great complement next to Justin Jefferson.

Downs is elite with his route running and ability to gain separation. He’s a technician with his footwork, and while his size resembles that of a prototypical slot receiver, he plays bigger than his size.

The concerns will be mostly centered around whether he can truly play outside, but if the Vikings took him, Kevin O’Connell could figure out creative ways to get him the ball regardless of where he lines up.

87. Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With only one pick remaining, the Vikings look to bolster their defensive line with youth and potential. There is still uncertainty about Dalvin Tomlinson returning to the Vikings, so it’s time to plan other avenues to fill that void.

Benton is a quicker interior lineman who has the ability to sift through traffic and be a force in the run game. Additionally, there is potential for Benton to become a good interior pass rusher. He plays with very violent hands and power, and he finished 2022 tied for fourth in college football in quarterback hits with 11.

Benton could thrive in Flores’ defense and be a reliable cog for the foreseeable future if he reaches his potential.

Vikings Happy Hour

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsgLOJ5mFeY]

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424714]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire