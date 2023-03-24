Vikings 2023 7-round mock draft: Matt Anderson’s 8.0

The Minnesota Vikings have addressed a lot of key needs this offseason with free agent signings as well as bringing back players from last year’s roster.

Now that we’ve seen the moves they’ve made, it gives us a better idea of how this Vikings front office might approach the draft. In this mock draft, I tried to think about the way that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has attacked this offseason, which is targeting players with upside who are versatile.

One note before we start: we will be using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator and the Rich Hill trade chart for any trades. Let’s take a look at how it unfolded.

33. Michigan DL Mazi Smith

Vikings receive: 33rd Overall Pick (180), 65th Overall Pick (78), 2024 4th Round Pick (17) = Total 275

Texans receive: 23rd Overall (245) = Total 245

The Vikings lost defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, and while they’ve signed Dean Lowry and brought back Jonathon Bullard, there is still a need for a space-eater up front.

Smith is exactly that. Listed at six feet, three inches tall and 323 pounds, this kid is a big boy who can move surprisingly well. While his technique isn’t the cleanest, he’s got the quickness and ability to consistently sift through traffic and make a play.

Smith has great upside as an interior pass rusher too, given his strength and size. Place him in Minnesota with Brian Flores and competent counterparts alongside him, and Smith could be a cog on the Vikings’ defensive line for years to come.

65. Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve had Williams in a lot of my mock drafts, and for good reason. He’s a great player whose stock has gone down because of his injury last season.

Before the 2022 season, many expected Williams to be a top corner in this draft class. He’s a physical player who can apply pressure to opposing wide receivers while also using that versatility to help in the run game.

Story continues

No one knows how he’ll bounce back from his ACL injury, but Minnesota is a great landing spot for him. With the Vikings having signed Byron Murphy Jr. last week, they can take chance on a guy like Williams because they have Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans entering their second season.

87. Michigan State WR Jayden Reed

Syndication Lansing State Journal

The Vikings have yet to truly address the wide receiver position in free agency. Taking Reed here in the third round would give them a versatile wide receiver with potential.

Reed has the ability to gain separation from defensive backs with the suddenness that comes with his route running. In addition, he can be used all over the field, which would make it difficult for defenses to defend the Vikings offense, especially because Justin Jefferson can do the same thing.

While Reed doesn’t have game-breaking speed, he’s can come in and help be a chain mover for the offense while he continues to develop with NFL coaching.

119. USC G Andrew Vorhees

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ezra Clevland is set to become a free agent in 2024 and Ed Ingram has yet to prove that he’s the answer at right guard. Taking a guy like Vorhees in the 5th round who has upside could help you down the road.

Vorhees is a great run blocker who has the flexibility to play all three interior offensive line positions. While his mechanics and technique could use work, it’s a solid pick for a team trying to plan ahead for the future.

Like the selection with Williams, taking Vorhees would be a bet on the training staff. He tore his ACL while doing drills at the combine and won’t be available until 2024.

158. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson-Robinson is an intriguing prospect who has a lot of great traits that you’d want in a quarterback. He possesses great arm strength with the speed and running ability to match.

Ultimately, he has some areas he needs to work on. He’s shown to be skittish in the pocket at times and throws inaccurate balls. Additionally, he sometimes has poor footwork. Those reasons are why he is available at this spot.

In the fifth round, this the type of player worth developing. With Kevin O’Connell being a former quarterback, he could be the guy that helps Thompson-Robinson become a potential at the next level.

211. BYU WR Puka Nucua

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The late rounds are all about drafting players with upside. Add in the fact that Nucua also plays a premium position makes it worth the risk every time.

During his time at BYU, Nucua showed off his skill set every week. He’s a fiery player who believes in himself and is a great locker-room guy as well.

You can see on tape his ability to block in the run game, while also being a receiver who can consistently make contested catches on the outside. While the jury is out on whether he can truly beat press coverage, his skill sets are something coaches at the next level will love to try and mold into a good player in the NFL.

Vikings Happy Hour

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu-hN0fbWZs]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire