Vikings 2023 7 round mock draft 9.0: Day 2 bonanza

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of different ways they can go in the NFL draft. There will be some discussion on what needs are most important but the Vikings can address most of them through both free agency and the NFL draft.

I have now done eight mock drafts for the Vikings this offseason and they all have taken a slightly different turn each time. This one has the Vikings trading back and focusing on the defense with the first four picks.

40. North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Tyler's Scouting Report

Vikings trade pick 23 to the New Orleans Saints for picks 40 and 71

The Vikings are in need of a wide receiver. The interesting thing about this wide receiver class is that it lacks real size. The majority of the class is short, shifty players that are complementary pieces and the Vikings could use one of those opposite Justin Jefferson.

Downs is a talented receiver that knows how to win down the field and in the intermediate levels of the field. While he is small and a shifty player, Downs is among the best contested catch receivers in this class. He doesn’t get bullied by defensive backs and can win at the line of scrimmage.

71. Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Tyler's Scouting Report

The cornerback position is a weak link system. While it’s always good to have great players like a Jalen Ramsey, it’s not a necessity. What you need is to have is capable players across the board and not have a true weakness.

The addition of Phillips III would be a nice step towards that. A smaller player at only 5’9″ tall, Phillips III is a talented player that has the physicality and ball skills to be successful on both the outside and inside.

87. UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

Tyler's Scouting Report

Dalvin Cook is currently in flux with his future in Minnesota. After having shoulder surgery, Cook is healthy and could provide both salary cap relief for the Vikings and a positive addition to a team contending for a Super Bowl this year.

That would leave the Vikings with a hole at the position Charbonnet fits what the Vikings want in a running back. He is a three down player with strength and is a bigger player, something that this system likes with their one-cut running backs.

119. Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

Tyler's Scouting Report

The Vikings need depth at the linebacker position. After the 2023 season, the Vikings have just Brian Asamoah on the roster. They need both depth and potential starters for the future.

A former safety, Overshown provides both in 2023 and beyond. He has a quick trigger with an explosive first step and the length to make an impact. Continuing to grow stronger will be a priority for Overshown in his rookie season with the hopes of starting next to Asamoah in 2024.

158. Maryland CB Jakorian Bennett

While his teammate Deonte Banks gets all the attention, Bennett is a talented player in his own right. He has the ability to play on the outside but the slot might be where he fits the best. With how Brian Flores prioritizes versatility, Bennett would provide that in droves.

211. Florida EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.

Cox is a very interesting prospect. A former five-star, he has shown his explosive athleticism and talent on the field, but it’s the off-field issues that have him available here. Cox was dismissed from both Georgia and Florida and those issues will have to be identified and the Vikings would need to figure out if they can take a chance on a player like this. With their culture, the Vikings have the infrastructure to take that chance.

