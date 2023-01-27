Vikings 2023 7 Round Mock Draft: Matt Anderson’s 1.0

It’s still early in the Minnesota Vikings’ offseason, and the team hasn’t gone through free agency or found a replacement for their defensive coordinator. That doesn’t mean we can’t speculate on what may happen to this team in April.

The Vikings could get aggressive this April and go get their guys, or they could try to trade back to accumulate more picks given they have a limited amount of draft picks to begin with. For this mock draft, we’ll keep all of our picks and take the best player available. Let’s take a look at how it unfolded.

23. USC WR Jordan Addison

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings sit at this pick with two options: wide receiver or cornerback. Given the talent in this draft at cornerback, the Vikings look to bolster their offensive side of the ball and get a true complement opposite Justin Jefferson.

Addison can step in and be that guy on day one, especially after the Vikings made a move for tight end T.J. Hockenson last season. Addison has a great release off the line of scrimmage and can run any route you want. Coming to a team like the Vikings with Jefferson and Hockenson will allow Addison to learn how to adapt to the NFL level without the pressure of being needed on day one.

87th Overall Pick: Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Tyler’s Scouting Report

There is no doubt that the Vikings need to come out of this draft with a cornerback. As they head into next season, they currently only have three cornerbacks under contract. This year’s cornerback class is loaded, but as you approach Day 3, the Vikings can’t let Kyu Blu Kelly pass them by.

Blu Kelly is a physical cornerback who plays with a ton of confidence. Combine those traits with his patience and quick hips, and it gives you a solid cornerback with high upside, which is exactly what the Vikings’ cornerback room needs.

117.: Purdue LB Jalen Graham

The Vikings’ linebacking core is aging and may be part of some cap casualties this offseason. Early in the draft, it’s not ideal to draft non-premium positions, but as you get into day three, you can take some chances. Last season, the Vikings took linebacker Brian Asamoah, who could be on the rise in 2023. They add more youth to the linebacking core with one of the best coverage linebackers in the country this year.

Jalen Graham is a former safety, but he’s built like a truck. While he’s a bit raw, he’s got good burst and instinct and a knack for ending up where the ball is. Good coaching at the next level could make this a good pick for the Vikings.

156.Pittsburgh EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado

As you get later into the draft, you want to draft players you think you can coach up. The Vikings need help along the defensive line, and while Habakkuk Baldonado (HA-buh-kook bal-do-NAH-dough) likely won’t come in and make a splash in your defensive line room, he’s a player with raw skills that you hope your coaching staff can develop. The expectation is that you can develop him into a role player, while the best outcome is that he becomes a star.

