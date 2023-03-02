Vikings’ 2022 season in review: assessing the play of Minnesota’s running backs

In a season where everything seemed to go right for the Minnesota Vikings until they started competing in the playoffs, the team’s running game was a key part of their success through the regular season. With the help of star running back Dalvin Cook’s outstanding production, the Vikings’ offense was buoyed by no less than 18 rushing touchdowns on the year, which helped lift the team to a 13-4 finish in the regular season.

But with the offseason fast approaching and decisions to be made on both sides of the ball to get Minnesota under the NFL’s salary cap, they may need to make some sacrifices that could put their ability to replicate their outstanding performance on the ground in jeopardy.

Here is a look back at what the Vikings’ running backs accomplished this year, and what the team may decide to do at the position in the coming months:

Raw stats: Dalvin Cook carried the load for the Vikings in 2022

Cook has been among the NFL’s best running backs since 2019 when he recorded his first 1,000-yard season, and his ability to score both on the ground and through the air makes him a formidable opponent for any defense the Viking’s face. His 1,173-yard eight-touchdown rushing campaign in 2022 provided stability for Minnesota’s offense all season, and for the first time in his six-year career, he did not miss a single start.

Three other running backs took carries for the Vikings in 2022 as well, though their contributions were minimal in comparison to what Cook was able to put together. Alexander Mattison showed flashes of brilliance at times, racking up five touchdowns and nearly 300 yards rushing, though he didn’t manage to break the four yards per carry threshold that Cook smashed through with relative ease.

Ty Chandler and Keke Nwangwu, the team’s second and third stringers, combined for 15 carries for 34 yards on the campaign and were veritable non-factors in the Vikings’ offense. Neither scored a touchdown.

Fullback C.J. Ham, known for his ability as a lead blocker for Cook on running downs, took four carries in 2022, all in short-yardage or goal-line situations. He scored two touchdowns but, because of his situational use, only managed to gain seven total yards. Ham ultimately fared better as a receiver out of the backfield, gaining 86 yards on 10 catches.

Salary cap considerations: Cook's $14m cap number looms large over Minnesota's finances

The Vikings would be doing themselves a disservice if they cut ties with Cook in the offseason given their lackluster production from other running backs currently on the roster, but in the modern pass-first NFL, a huge cap hit at the running back position doesn’t fit with contemporary roster construction strategy.

This situation is particularly inconvenient for Minnesota given Cook’s injury history, as clearing space by converting his salary to a roster bonus, which is considered the conventional means of making room without cutting a player outright, would be a risky proposition.

With only one other running back, the aforementioned Nwangwu, currently under contract for the 2023 season Minnesota will need to either get creative or take a major risk to ensure that they have enough money to address other needs on their roster in the coming months.

Looking ahead: Vikings shouldn't rule out an investment at running back in April's draft

With their current financial situation in mind, it would make sense for the Vikings to pursue a running back in the coming draft, even if they only spend a mid or late-round pick on the position. The devaluation of the running back position is a well-documented case study in the evolution of the NFL, and teams around the league are looking to follow the same formula as perennial contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, or Seattle Seahawks, drafting backs with non-premium picks.

Should Minnesota look to the coming draft class for talent in their backfield, they could lean on Cook as a mentor for the younger talent, and potentially add an impact player a la Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco to bolster their depth and produce on Sundays in 2023.

