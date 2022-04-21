Vikings 2022 regular season schedule release date revealed

The Minnesota Vikings won’t have to wait too much longer for the official release of their 2022 regular season schedule.

Per NFL.com, teams will be releasing their schedule in its entirety on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET via NFL.com, NFL Network and the NFL app.

However, leading up to the official full release, fans can expect a trickle of information on future opponents. The first season-opening Thursday Night Football game is slated to be announced on day one of the 2022 NFL draft.

Then the league will announce the international games on May 4. This release date should especially pique the interest of Vikings fans considering the team has recently been linked to a potential London game in Week 4 or Week 5 with the New Orleans Saints.

Select games will be released on May 9, followed by the first home games being announced on May 12 at 6 p.m. ET, ahead of the full schedule release.

The Vikings drew the AFC East and NFC East in 2022, and they’re expected to face every team in each of those conferences. So that means they’ll have a chance to see former star wideout Stefon Diggs on the other side of the field when running into the Buffalo Bills at some point.

The AFC East is no longer the cakewalk division it used to be. Meanwhile, the NFC East can be tough at times, but there are some serious question marks.

At the very least, the Vikings can look forward to being tested early.

