Vikings 2022 offseason preview: Where does Minnesota stand at TE?

The Minnesota Vikings never got to show everything under the hood offensively with Irv Smith Jr. going down with a torn meniscus before the season even started. So there’s some genuine excitement to see what the tight end position looks like in a Kevin O’Connell-coached offense.

But things aren’t quite as certain with this skilled group as they are at running back and receiver. A move of some sort is likely coming considering they have multiple players heading into free agency, along with the fact that Smith is coming off a season-ending injury.

The opportunities at tight end should be plenty with the bevy of offensive skilled weapons already on the field for the Vikings.

Here are where things stand at the position right now.

List

3 reasons Vikings would draft a QB with first-round pick

Who’s on the roster?

Irv Smith Jr. looked well on his way towards a breakout season during training camp. Minnesota beat writers were singing his praises as he consistently created separation and made acrobatic catches. He was such a matchup nightmare on the field that it felt like an actual gut punch when he went down with a knee injury.

In a desperate attempt to soften the blow, the Vikings traded a sixth-round draft pick to the New York Jets for tight end Chris Herndon. Well, that science project didn’t pan out well with Herndon hauling in only four passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

With Smith back in the lineup, the Vikings are hopeful he’ll pick back up where he left off and add another weapon to what should be one of the league’s most prolific passing attacks.

Speaking of adding weapons, the team is also hopeful to see breakout performances from Ben Ellefson and Zach Davidson as well. The two players will have their chance to move up the depth chart with the other tight ends ahead of them testing free agency and potentially joining other teams.

Who’s slated to hit free agency?

Story continues

Tyler Conklin was one of the unsung heroes of the Vikings offense in 2021. With Smith on the shelf, the 26-year-old former fifth-round draft pick stepped up in a big way as a reliable receiving target for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

His career-year was complete with 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns. He made good use of the final year of his contract and put himself in a position to potentially sign on elsewhere for more money. The Vikings would love to keep him on the roster, but they aren’t in a position to be devoting finite resources to the tight end position when Smith is already under contract as the top player on their roster.

So yes, they’d love to have Conklin. But they don’t need him, necessarily.

The Herndon trade was like a bad dream the Vikings surely want to forget at this point. That isn’t to suggest Herndon can’t find success elsewhere, but it was just one of those pairings that never worked out in Minnesota. The 26-year-old tight end is still looking to recapture the magic he had as a rookie, when he hauled in 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns for the New York Jets.

Luke Stocker wasn’t making any waves on the roster for the Vikings. He caught a couple of passes as souvenirs on his way out the door.

Who might join the Vikings?

This is where things could get interesting for the Vikings. Smith is coming off a season-ending injury, and it seems more likely than not that Conklin will be playing in another uniform next season. So the Vikings are going to have to make a move at tight end, assuming they aren’t wanting to go into the season with Ellefson and Davidson as their primary backup options.

Drafting a player is always an option as well, but it usually takes a year or two for players at that position to truly make an impact in the NFL.

And then there’s Kyle Rudolph, the former longtime Viking that was one-and-done with the New York Giants. It seems almost too good to be true that he’d be floating around out there at the same time the Vikings need to fill up their depth chart. He’d be a cheaper option on a one-year prove-it deal.

There’s already familiarity there with the team and Cousins. It truly is a no-brainer signing for the Vikings if they can agree on terms.

2022 offseason position previews

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Special teams

1

1