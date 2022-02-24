Vikings 2022 offseason preview: Where does Minnesota stand at RB?

There isn’t nearly as much drama for the Minnesota Vikings at running back. Dalvin Cook, the three-time Pro Bowler, is still Mr. Do-It-All on offense, while Alexander Mattison remains one of the best emergency glass options in the NFL.

It’ll be interesting to see how the offense evolves under the guidance of head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has already confirmed he’d be the one conducting the offensive play-calling. Of course, newly-hired offensive coordinator Wes Phillips will be involved as well.

Cook’s usage rate has clearly increased with him averaging more carries over the last two seasons than he has throughout his entire career. Will things continue to trend in that direction, or will O’Connell put the ball into the hands of quarterback Kirk Cousins even more, assuming he’s still on the team?

Here are where things stand right now in the offensive backfield for the Vikings.

List

Vikings 2022 offseason preview: Where does Minnesota stand at QB?

Who’s on the roster?

Dalvin Cook

Alexander Mattison

Kene Nwangwu

J. Ham

Cook’s emergence as one of the premier running backs in the league has been underappreciated, despite eye-popping stats. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, including a career-high 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020.

Even after missing four games last season, he still turned in 1,159 rushing yards and six touchdowns. It really doesn’t matter what O’Connell has in mind for the Vikings offense with a player as versatile as Cook is on the field. The head coach is going to draw up plays to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers more often. That could mean getting Cook involved more in the passing game, which was a drop-off point for the Vikings last season.

It could also mean getting Mattison more involved, period.

Like Cook, the versatility is clearly there for the former third-round draft pick out of Boise State, who finished the 2021 season with 491 rushing yards, 228 receiving yards and four combined touchdowns. When you factor in the struggles along the offensive line, it becomes clear the Vikings are fielding one of the better one-two punch combinations in the offensive backfield. As O’Connell showed during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, he isn’t afraid of mixing and matching at running back.

Story continues

One thing that has helped neutralize things behind a shaky offensive front is the presence of fullback C.J. Ham. There aren’t many players in the league with his skill set these days, but he’s serving up more pancakes than an IHOP griddle when blocking. An improved offensive line combined with Ham’s blocking could send the Vikings rushing attack to the moon in 2022.

Speaking of vaulting to the moon, rookie running back Kene Nwangwu is hoping to take flight next season as well after carving out a nice role for himself as the primary returner for the Vikings. He took two to the house against the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, which helped him earn All-Rookie Team honors.

Who’s slated to hit free agency?

Wayne Gallman

Veteran running back Wayne Gallman was claimed off waivers back in December as a response to Mattison going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Nothing more ever came of the signing outside of the 27-year-old rusher being an emergency backup plan.

He bounced around three different teams in 2021 after spending his first four years with the New York Giants. There’s a good chance he’ll be in another uniform if he gets a shot next season.

Who might join the Vikings?

I wouldn’t expect the Vikings to be in play for a running back in free agency. Cook is one of the best players in the league at his position, and Mattison is a luxury option as a backup. The team has everything it needs to spearhead the offensive backfield with a versatile two-headed monster.

However, I would keep my eyes open on the draft.

Mattison is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, and Cook’s contract could be in need of a restructuring. It might be the perfect time to get some fresh legs in the system to ensure the team continues thriving on the ground.

2022 offseason position previews

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Special teams

1

1