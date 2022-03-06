Vikings 2022 offseason preview: Where does Minnesota stand at WR?

For the Minnesota Vikings, the 2021 season was a teaser to what should be one of the best receiving units in 2022 and beyond. It doesn’t matter who starts under center—Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, a rookie or some veteran free agent the Vikings decide to bring into the fold.

Some quarterback will be playing with the Infinity Gauntlet of offensive firepower.

The opportunity will clearly be there for the Vikings to morph into one of the most explosive teams on the field with an offensive-minded head coach like Kevin O’Connell leading the charge.

They aren’t going to be a team afraid to take risks, and they’re going to consistently push the ball downfield. You can also expect plenty of pre-snap movement in order to bait and confuse opposing defenses.

Grab a cold beverage, a bowl of popcorn and pull up a chair. Things are about to reach new levels of excitement in Minnesota.

Here’s where the Vikings stand at wide receiver.

Who’s on the roster?

O’Connell must be grinning from ear to ear every time he looks at the receivers on the roster. He’s just passing the days thinking up the many ways he’s going to be making opposing defenses cry “uncle.”

Justin Jefferson just might be the best receiver in football right now. Not only did he come within 17 yards of breaking Randy Moss’ franchise single-season receiving yards record, but he has more receiving yards than any other wideout in NFL history in his first two seasons in the league (3,016). O’Connell even went as far as calling Jefferson a “superstar” during a recent appearance on Pro Football Talk.

On the other side, veteran receiver Adam Thielen will be making his return after an injury-riddled stretch late in the 2021 season. The former two-time Pro Bowler still has plenty left to contribute on the field, and he’s going to make an incredible second option behind the Year 3 version of Jefferson.

The Vikings are also seeing exceptional promise from K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Osborn took his opportunities and ran with them last season by hauling in 50 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. And rookie Smith-Marsette had SKOL nation singing his praises after his coming-out party in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.

Bisi Johnson never got an opportunity to showcase his third-year improvements after tearing his ACL during training camp last July, which put him on the shelf for the entire season. He’ll have his work cut out for him in keeping up with such a talented group coming off a devastating injury.

Rookie Blake Proehl, who also suffered a season-ending injury last year, will be competing for reps next season as well. As for Dan Chisena, he’ll be looking to resume his special teams contributions with another year left on his deal.

Who’s slated to hit free agency?

Dede Westbrook

Chad Beebe

There was hope Dede Westbrook would emerge as a legitimate third option for the Vikings when he signed with the team last season—and then K.J. Osborn blew up those plans.

The Vikings won’t be in any rush to keep Westbrook or Chad Beebe after the way things unfolded. Osborn owns the slot as the clear No. 3 option in Minnesota, and Smith-Marsette will be the favorite at No. 4 on the depth chart with Johnson and Proehl hoping to carve out spots as well.

There being too many mouths to feed is a problem Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would take any day of the week.

Who might join the Vikings?

Jefferson, Thielen and Osborn are the top-three options at receiver with multiple players, including Smith-Marsette, competing for whatever reps are left.

You won’t find many receiving groups better than this one.

So I wouldn’t expect the Vikings to be in the market for adding to the position when there are so many other pressing matters for the team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Say whatever you want about the former regime, but they left Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell with the keys to a Bugatti at receiver.

