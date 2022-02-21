Vikings 2022 offseason preview: Where does Minnesota stand at QB?

The most important position on the field will also be the most interesting one for the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming up on the final year of his contract, and the new regime will have a big decision on their hands right out of the gates.

Newly-hired head coach Kevin O’Connell has been a vocal supporter of Cousins since his arrival with the team. There’s an already established relationship there with the two working together during O’Connell’s time as a quarterbacks coach for the Washington Commanders.

But how will newly-hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah feel about Cousins counting $45 million against the salary cap, which is the third-highest hit across the entire NFL at that position?

That message of collaboration is about to get put to the test quickly.

In our first offseason positional preview, we’ll start with one of the most hotly-contested positions on the roster for the Vikings. Where do things stand for the team at quarterback?

List

Best quotes from Kevin O’Connell introductory press conference

Who’s on the roster?

Kirk Cousins

Kellen Mond

Nate Stanley

Cousins remains one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL. He finished the season with 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the surface, it seems absolutely ludicrous that anyone would even entertain the idea of moving him from the roster.

Who else is going to replace that sort of production?

But it isn’t as much about Cousins’ production as it is about his exorbitant contract. Yes, he’s a good player, but he obviously isn’t an elite one. He’s on the bubble as far as top-10 quarterbacks are concerned, and yet, the cap-strapped Vikings are handcuffed to his contract for at least another year, when other moves clearly need to be made.

It’s a tough spot to be in for Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell. They aren’t going to be able to please everyone with whatever decision is made, whether that’s outright trading Cousins, extending him or throwing on a bib and eating the $45 million cap hit.

Story continues

Considering Cousins is taking up around 21 percent of the cap space, the decision made by the new regime could make or break the Vikings in the future.

As for Kellen Mond, who is coming off his rookie season, it’ll be more of the same heading into the new league year. The fact that O’Connell is so gung-ho about Cousins being the starter is a reminder of the quiet season it was for Mond working behind the scenes. There wasn’t any chatter about him turning heads in practice or looking like a legitimate starting option for the Vikings in the future. Former coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t even interested in seeing him take a single snap in the team’s season finale against the Chicago Bears, even though the Vikings had already been knocked out of playoff contention.

The hope for Minnesota is that the former third-round pick out of Texas A&M continues to improve and possibly even blossom into a player that could one day help the team on the field or on the trade market.

Nate Stanley was waived by the Vikings last season after suffering a lower-back injury. He ultimately cleared waivers for the team and was placed on the injured reserve list. Mond should be the favorite heading into the 2022 season to earn the backup job.

Who’s slated to hit free agency?

Sean Mannion got his chance to be a hero for the Vikings in their Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID, and Mannion was the one that got the call ahead of Mond to step in as the starter.

The Vikings were technically still in the playoff hunt at the time, and Zimmer opted to go with the journeyman veteran. Things obviously didn’t go according to plan with the Vikings getting absolutely hammered in a 37-10 loss at Lambeau Field.

Mannion was a reliable emergency glass button option for the Vikings last season, but it’s time to hand the backup reins over to Mond—you know, the guy they spent the No. 66 overall draft pick on.

Who might join the Vikings?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be a big-ticket option for teams, depending on what happens with his ongoing legal situation. He currently faces serious allegations and 22 civil cases filed against him with multiple women alleging sexual misconduct.

There was a report of him being interested in joining either the Vikings or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but according to CBS’ Josina Anderson, that report was recently refuted by Watson’s agent.

I spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent. He says there's no truth that Watson is eyeing the Bucs, Vikings or any teams ahead of free agency. “We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time.” — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 17, 2022

And then there’s Seattle Seahawks legendary quarterback Russell Wilson.

Things just seem stagnant with the Seahawks at this point. The offensive line is still an issue, and the defense looks more like the Legion of Doomed instead of the Legion of Boom. Assuming the Seahawks would be willing to trade Wilson within the NFC, this might be the more likely splash trade option for the Vikings at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray picked up some momentum among Vikings fans after he started unfollowing the Arizona Cardinals’ social media accounts. But this is a long-shot option considering the Cardinals hold all of the leverage in negotiations. It isn’t normal that players of Murray’s caliber, particularly at the quarterback position, come free this early in their career.

2022 offseason position previews

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Special teams

1

1