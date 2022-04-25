Vikings 2022 NFL draft preview: Where does Minnesota stand at QB?

Some will make the mistake of assuming the Minnesota Vikings are done at quarterback. But how can they be completely done when they’re still kicking the can on Kirk Cousins’ ballooning contract?

The one-year extension the two sides came to leading into free agency was essentially a placeholder so the Vikings would have a chance to compete in 2022.

Once the season is over, however, it’s back to the negotiating table for either a long-term deal, another patchwork agreement or a splitting of the marriage.

Drafting the right quarterback wouldn’t only put the Vikings in a better position to prepare for the future, but it would also give them more leverage when negotiating with Cousins.

Quarterback isn’t a dead position by any stretch of the imagination heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here are where things stand right now for the Vikings.

Who's on the roster?

Kirk Cousins

Sean Mannion

Kellen Mond

Nate Stanley

Everything is hunky-dory in Cousins Land for the time being.

The veteran quarterback is under contract for an additional year, which alleviates some of the stress that would have come from him playing on an expiring deal.

But make no mistake, the two sides will have to return to the negotiating table again in 2023, and Cousins won’t be any closer to accepting a reduced long-term contract as he was this season.

Accepting pay cuts is not in his DNA.

It would help the Vikings if second-year quarterback Kellen Mond could show major improvement after a quiet rookie year. The fact that Sean Mannion is on the roster is proof that there are serious questions regarding Mond’s ability to be a primary backup.

Even as a third-round draft pick, the light from the magnifying glass will be beaming on top of Mond when training camp gets here.

Positional need: Low

The Vikings managed to keep their entire quarterback room—starter and backups—intact heading into the 2022 season.

Cousins is the clear-cut starter on the team, while Mannion is a viable backup with multiple years of experience within the Vikings organization. They also have a young up-and-comer in Mond to test and see if he’s capable of taking the reins in the future.

There are intriguing options at quarterback in this year’s draft, but there isn’t a single no-brainer pick like the Jacksonville Jaguars had when they drafted Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

The positional need is low for the Vikings, but if the right player falls within their reach, Adofo-Mensah will have a tough decision on his hands.

Top draft prospects

Malik Willis

Kenny Pickett

Desmond Ridder

Matt Corral

Sam Howell

Who would the right quarterback be to tempt the Vikings into spending a premium draft pick on them?

Liberty’s Malik Willis would certainly be an option considering his ridiculous upside. I’ll refrain from hopping on the “comparing him to Josh Allen” train, but the thinking is understandable, particularly when looking back a few years.

He’s a nightmare whenever he decides to take off and run. Couple that with the fact that he has a cannon for an arm and he’s sure to pique Adofo-Mensah’s interest if he’s still sitting there at No. 12.

Can he consistently fit throws in tight windows in a league full of ball-hawks and elite coverage players? Many didn’t believe Allen would ever develop that ability at the NFL level, and now, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

2022 NFL draft position previews

